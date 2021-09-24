Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts announced on Thursday that Terri Goodman has been selected to serve as the County's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Oct. 2.
Goodman has served the county as a Deputy CFO since 2010 and has more than 32 years of service with Forsyth County in the Finance Department. Her educational accomplishments include a Bachelor of Science degree from Wake Forest University with dual majors in Business and Spanish, graduating magna cum laude. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University with a concentration in Accounting and Finance.
She has been an active community member, serving as president of the West Central Community Center and has served in leadership roles with various PTAs and in her faith community at College Park Baptist Church.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to serve as the County’s next chief financial officer. I thank the board and the manager for entrusting me with this responsibility and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Forsyth County in this new role," said Goodman.
Goodman will succeed Paul Fulton who has been the county’ CFO for more than 33 years and served the county for more than 47 years. Fulton will assist Goodman in special projects role during the transition through the end of December, when his retirement becomes effective.
Fulton commented that he "couldn't be more pleased for Terri and for the County. Her skills and knowledge of governmental finance and of the county will ensure a seamless and positive transition."
The change in leadership comes at a time when the county is taking on the tremendous task of updating the automated systems for the local government's critical finance, human resources and business functions. The county has relied on a patchwork of legacy systems, developed in-house, and third party systems for many years. Under Fulton's leadership the county has embarked on this challenging project that will serve the community for many years to come.
