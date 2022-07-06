Summer Fest ‘22

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.