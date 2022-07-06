Summer Fest ‘22

Get out your sunscreen and dancing shoes — it’s prime festival season — for pickers and grinners (and folks in-between), all across North Carolina.
The Eastern Music Festival is already running around Greensboro, celebrating all things classical, now through July 30. A bit more lowbrow, the 18th annual Summertime Brews Festival brings a few dozen craft brewers to the Greensboro Coliseum on July 16th at the Coliseum, with music from Zac Baxley and Devin Forkel, J Timber, and The Stephen Legree Band. Families might enjoy the first annual Summer Fun Festival at McLaurin Farms on July 16; and the upcoming Sunflower Festival, with fields for frolicking and blossom-picking (running August through September).
Up in the hills, Appalachian State UniversityTs Office of Arts & Cultural Programs hosts sAn Appalachian Summer FestivalA of film, art and music through July 30. Featured concerts include Esperanza Spalding (July 9), Renée Elise Goldsberry (July 16), Imani Winds (July 19), Rolston String Quartet (July 26), and Boz Scaggs (July 27).
Western North Carolina shines through the summer, as Bluegrass dominates the calendar, showcasing the region’s murder ballads and banjo tunes. On July 16, the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N Sugar Grove will host The Del McCoury Band, Kruger Brothers, David Mayfield Parade, Charles Welch, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, David Childers, Will Easter, Ashley Heath, Turpentine Shine, Mason Jar Confessions, and The Loose Roosters.
The third weekend in July is a whopper, with a very special and bittersweet 7th annual Rap Round Robin at Monstercade on July 22. Up in the mountains, the Hillbilly Jam in Maggie Valley pairs a car and bike show with music, moonshiners, and mountain dancers (including the JCreek cloggers, with Zeb Ross of TikTok fame) July 21-23.
Beatlemania takes over Charlotte at the 18th annual FabFest Beatles Festival (July 22-23). Contests, art, trivia and concerts from Tosco Music and The Fab Four, the festival will also host special guest, Micky Dolenz. Monkees and Beatles, oh my.
July closes with a cultural celebration at the Folkmoot Summerfest in Waynesville (July 28-31). Now in its 38th year, Folkmoot has hosted more than 8,000 international musicians and dancers from more than 200 countries. This year features: Haywood Ramblers, Eddie Swimmer, Venezuela Danza y Tambor, Trinity Irish Dance Ensemble, Bailey Mountain Cloggers, Jeff Little Trio, Green Grass Cloggers, Promin, Mangum and Company, Blue Ridge Big Band, Warriors of AniKituhwa, SUAH, and Bomba con Buya.
Cultural preservation continues into the first weekend in August, with one of the longest-running festivals in the southeast: the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival (August 4 - 6). Hundreds of dancers, musicians and storytellers will showcase the traditions of the Southern Appalachian Mountains at the Asheville event first held in 1928.
Over on the Tar River, the PreddyFest Bluegrass Festival in Franklinton offers camping, jamming and music from Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, High Fidelity, Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small and the Buffalo Mountain Boys, Junior Sisk Band, Starlett and Big John, Rodney and Clifton Preddy, Nick Chandler, and Delivered (August 5-6).
In Elkin, the Reevestock Music Festival aims to keep “Yadkin Valley’s Music Alive (and kickin’),” with a multi-venue block party and amphitheater concerts. Started in 2011, by Time Sawyer and The Foothills Arts Council, Reevestock raises funds for scholarships awarded to area students. The 2022 lineup features Luke Mears, Robert Holthouser, Stillhouse Junkies, Justin Clyde Williams, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Momma Molasses, Handmade Moments, Dreamroot, Time Sawyer, Daniel Donato, and Hiss Golden Messenger.
Metal reigns in Raleigh for Medium Well in Hell VI at Lincoln Theater (August 6). Inter Arma, Withered, Artificial Brain, Suffering Hour, Haunter, Antichrist Siege Machine, Cemetery Piss, Crossspitter, Mo’ynoq, Paezor, Noctomb, and Hylic are among the mix of BBQ sandwiches, national bands and local loves.
Meanwhile, things are hot to trot through late August, with lineups leaning into cowboys and country artists as a soundtrack for summer’s dusty dog days. Evans Media Source presents the McDowell County Roundup country music festival (August 12-13), and the 46th annual NC State Bluegrass Festival (August 18-20) at Tom Johnson’s Camping World Rally Park in Marion.
Things keep kicking at the Tryon Equestrian Center and Resort. The high-end horse camp and luxury entertainment compound in Mill Spring will host “Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival” on August 25 (with Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, and Dierks Bentley). And is home to the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival (September 2-4). Hosted by Jerry Douglas, the festival features the Earls of Leicester, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Sam Bush Band, Alison Brown, Acoustic Syndicate, Balsam Range, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Chatham County Line, The Becky Buller Band, Dom Flemons, and Unspoken Tradition.
Those looking for a more intimate bluegrass weekend can head to the Historic Happy Valley Old-Time Fiddlers’ Convention in Lenoir (September 2-4). Bluesheads can dip their toes in the New River Blues Festival in Grassy Creek (September 4); and for the more experimental and progressive rockers: Progday returns to Chapel Hill (September 3-4).
Closer to the Triad, the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival ring in with Patti LaBelle, Christian McBride, Marion Meadows, Alex Bugnon, Gerald Veasley, Jessy J, Poogie Bell, Karyn White, Chris Botti, Kirk Whalum, Keiko Matsui, and Cindy Blackman Santana in High Point (September 3-4). The North Carolina Comedy Festival brings laughs to the Idiot Box in downtown Greensboro (September 2-11). Up in Boone, Colin Cutler is among the lineup of the Antlers and Acorns Songwriters Festivals, taking place at various venues along King and Howard streets (September 5-11).
The NC festival tour de force hits the second weekend of September, with Gears and Guitars again rolling through Winston-Salem (September 9-11). Bikes rule the three-day cycling and music fest, with free concerts from Dawes, Crenshaw Pentecostal, and Bahamas on September 9; and Better than Ezra, Tonic, and Cowboy Mouth on September 10. In Greensboro, the North Carolina Folk Festival runs September 9-11, with Sam Bush, Karan Casey, QWANQWA, Michael Winograd and The Honorable Mentshn, Kaleta and Super Yamba Band, Big Bang Boom, Jeff Little Trio, Symphony Unbound, Futurebirds, Black Opry Revue, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, The Rumble, Soultriii, and The Secret Agency.
Over in Raleigh, the Hopscotch Music Festival hops around (September 8-10). Up in the hills, Camel City Yacht Club will sail up to Lake Lure as part of the 13th annual Dirty Dancing Festival (September 9-11). There’s also Blue Bear Music Fest and campout on 150 scenic acres in Todd (September 8-10) and the Mountain Song Festival in Brevard, with Steep Canyon Rangers host band. Joined by Chatham Rabbits, Del McCoury Band, Henhouse Prowlers, Shannon Whitworth, The Gibson Brothers, and Amythyst Kiah (September 9-10).
Day fests that weekend include the 46th annual Stokes Stomp Festival, on September 10, with Americana artists along the banks of the Dan River in Danbury. In Charlotte, Willie Nelson brings his big ol’ Outlaw Music Festival to PNC Music Pavilion (September 10), he’ll be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid.
Rounding out the last few days of summer, the Hoppin’ John Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention hosts workshops, campouts, hayrides and concerts on the Shakori Hills grounds (September 15-17). Music, art, science, and technology merge in celebration at the Bull City Summit in Durham (September 15-18). Meanwhile, farm life gets its due at the Carolina Jubilee, presented by the Carolina Farm Trust. Hosted at the VanHoy Farms Family Campground, the campout festival serves as a fundraiser to strengthen “equitable local food systems in the Carolinas, from production to consumption.” Food shares the forefront in the Triad, at the Winston-Salem Food Truck festival, on September 18.
The festival season keeps rolling as the days get shorter. But for now, it’s the time to soak up rays in the long afternoons with festivals and tunes. Happy Summer, y’all!
