Winston-Salem artist and founder of The Center for Female Sovereignty, Cashavelly Morrison, has brought forth yet another safe space in the name of supporting and celebrating women and their creative journeys. With a scheduled monthly performance on the last Tuesday of each month, Morrison introduced the Songbird Supper Club this fall, a cozy and casual performance series celebrating the work of both seasoned and brand-new female-identifying artists in the area. A firm believer that when one of us hurts we all hurt, by establishing spaces for each of us to expand, we all expand.
From the Center for Female Sovereignty, a place designed to provide a number of empowering and healing opportunities for women, branched the idea for the Songbird Supper Club. Meeting with her already established co-leaders and guest teachers at the center, Morrison suggested considering what they needed as women. “We all shared our stories, and we all had these deep wounds with women,” said Morrison. “I think patriarchy isolates us and then we come against each other because there is scarcity, like the one woman spot in a music festival.”
Intent on fighting toxic relationships and dynamics that continue to be in place and pit women against each other, Songbird Supper Club is committed to uplifting and supporting women, by not only placing them in positions of power but by providing a healing space for them as well. A multidisciplinary artist, Morrison knows firsthand the challenges of working as a female musician, including the difficulties of trying to be understood by certain men in power. “I never felt fully understood,” she said. “I was so open about everything and I wasn’t able to talk about my miscarriage because certain things were turn-offs.”
Having taught for 13 years at UNCSA, including a class on gender disparity in the arts, Morrison feels strongly about the absence of a true, authentic female-identified story in every art field. Consistently having access to data showing the lack of equal opportunities in the arts, it’s no surprise to her how artists live in a permanently competitive culture. Through the Songbird Supper Club, Morrison looks to shift the whole paradigm, allowing artists to authentically share their vision with the community, and why they do what they do.
In a format similar to that of a variety show with deep conversation, the event usually features five or six artists, all of which have been different thus far through the beginning stages. Featured women are not required to identify as artists, either, as the event seeks to support women who create anything at all. While the event has mostly featured musicians, it is not limited to music performers, either. “We knew it was going to lean more towards music but we wanted to keep it open to all women, the reason being I didn’t always consider myself a musician or songwriter,” said Morrison.
A professional dancer until around the age of 20, Morrison always had the desire to create that she hid for years. Having always been terrified to use her voice, going to acting school for a couple of years in New York did wonders for her, allowing her to finally face her fear of using her voice. She eventually returned to Winston-Salem to attend Salem College where she experienced her first sisterhood and the support of an institution committed to preparing her to change the world. “I swear that’s what they did, they really emboldened us,” she said. “I got to witness what we are like when we’re not under the male gaze, and we are very different.”
Familiar with the feeling of questioning her right to make music, Morrison wants all women to feel that whatever their deepest longings and dreams are, whatever stage they may be in within their process, it is all welcome at Songbird Supper Club. Morrison herself opens each event by introducing the event’s philosophy and performing a new song, so new, she reads off lyrics she has still been editing the day of. She then invites the first guest up to perform a few songs amongst which she takes the time to interview the artist on their vision, creative process, and what support they may need from the community.
Artists who don’t perform such as photographers and painters are also invited into the spotlight for an interview through which they can showcase their visual work, and even have the opportunity to sell some of it during the event. Both guest artists and spectators during the first few events have described the experience as magical, which Morrison’s husband, who is a therapist, credits to the corrective experience the setting provides for everyone’s trauma. The Songbird Supper Club is effectively disrupting a long-established pattern of disconnection on how women are seen and supported.
Pleasantly surprised at the success of the first couple of events, Morrison sees people’s hunger for changing the way things have been done. She consciously invites male friends and colleagues to Songbird Supper Club and publicly thanks them for attending and being witnesses to the conversations that arise. Topics brought to the table have included the efforts to make peace with menstrual blood and the stigma of aging, being taught that as we get older we lose value and disappear. “Why have we been taught that menstruating is disgusting?” asked Morrison. “In our culture, we are discouraged to talk about it, but women go through this every month. It literally makes life.”
Never having experienced the role of being an interviewer, Morrison was clueless as to what it would be like for her. All she knew was how badly she wanted to know the women who come across Songbird Supper Club without all the shields and guards we are forced to put up for our survival. “I think after the pandemic we are so tired of doing that, being perfect and polished so that we are protected from judgment,” she said. “We talk openly about who we are when we take the masks off and all our protective strategies, and I think that’s what art is.”
The next Songbird Supper Club is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27 at 6 p.m. at the West Salem Public House located at 400 S. Green St. in Winston-Salem. The upcoming event will feature musicians/singers-songwriters Flower in Bloom, Tori Elliott, Sarah Howell-Miller, Jessie Dunks, and artist Aimee Garcia. While it normally offers food selections for purchase from Native Root, this month’s event will offer free trays of holiday treats and invites anyone attending to bring leftover holiday treats they would like to share.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
