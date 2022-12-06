High Point, NC – Servant’s Heart Worship Center is partnering with CityServe of the Triad to help local families with assistance that will provide free groceries. The event, called “Christmas From The Heart” will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00am-2:00pm at Servant’s Heart Worship Center located at 275 Parris Ave, in High Point.
Hiawatha Hemphill, senior pastor of Servant’s Heart Worship Center says events like this are our opportunity to serve and meet new people in our community. Pastor Hiawatha adds these events are at the heart of our church’s mission statement. When it is all said and done, we want to fulfill our mission statement that says, we are “a church with a heart to serve God and people.”
About Servant’s Heart Worship Center
Servant’s Heart Worship Center was founded in High Point, NC by lead pastor Hiawatha Hemphill in 2015. Community outreach and assisting those in need has always been a high priority for us. Servant’s Heart’s Hope from the Heart non-profit serves displaced individuals, youth, and veterans in shelters in High Point, Winston Salem, Greensboro, and Lexington yearly. For more information about Servant’s Heart Worship Center please visit our website at www.myservantsheart.org.
About CityServe of the Triad
CityServe was formed in late 2021 to supply partner churches with tangible items like food, furniture, apparel, and household necessities. Churches are resourced to meet the needs of the underserved people in each community. The CityServe distribution model is based on a HUB to POD supply chain. The Renaissance Church operates a HUB that serves as a distribution site for food boxes and goods-in-kind (donated by Amazon, Wal-Mart, Costco and others) to local churches, also known as PODs in its geographical region. Servant’s Heart Worship Center operates as A POD to receive resources from its HUB the Renaissance Church to help meet the needs of its neighborhood.
