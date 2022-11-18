Sawtooth School for Visual Art will kick off the holiday season with its annual Artists Market on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 am. to 3 p.m.
Celebrating its 77th year as a multidisciplinary center for the arts, Sawtooth will open its doors to host more than 30 local artists who will exhibit their work in the studios and galleries at 251 N. Spruce St in Winston-Salem.
Sawtooth Artists Market features diverse artistic mediums and one-of-a-kind items perfect for holiday gift giving, ranging from hand-made ceramics, metal and glass works, graphic prints and illustrations, and woodwork.
The market begins Friday, Dec. 2, with a ticketed preview event where guests can shop coveted items early, enjoy drinks and small bites, and meet the artists. Tickets for the preview event can be bought on Sawtooth’s website, www.sawtooth.org.
The studios will open Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. for live art demonstrations. Work by Sawtooth students and instructors will be for sale throughout the studios, Davis Gallery, and Marta Blades Gallery Shop.
On Saturday, admission is free and open to the community with a suggested donation in any amount to support Sawtooth’s scholarships and programming.
Among the Sawtooth artist-instructors who will exhibit their work are Marisa Mahathey, ceramics; Nannette Davis, metalsmithing; Jillian Ohl, graphics and printmaking; and Phil Fuentes, woodworking.
Mahathey, the Ceramics Studio Manager, makes graphic and whimsical ceramics, which she sells through her online shop, Bold and Dreamy. Davis, of Nannette Designs, works with unique metals and has shown her jewelry designs at New York Fashion Week.
Ohl’s vibrant and stylish illustrations have been commissioned for various print editorials and publications. Fuentes constructs functional wooden objects, furniture and kitchenware, specializing in chef’s and oyster knives forged from railroad spikes.
For more information about the Sawtooth Artists Market, visit www.sawtooth.org.
