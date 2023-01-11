HIGH POINT, N.C. (Jan. 11, 2023) – On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the High Point Human Relations Commission will bestow Reverend Robert J. Williams, Jr., with its annual Humanitarian Award at the City Council meeting.
As nominated by the High Point Human Relations Commissioners, consideration for the award was based on the following:
- Service that benefited traditionally underrepresented individuals and diverse groups, including, but not limited to, racial and ethnic minorities, women and the socially and economically disadvantaged.
- Promotion of equity through work with an employer, faith-based institution, civic group or community organization
- Commitment to the promotion of understanding, respect and goodwill among all citizens
- Rising above and beyond the call of duty in furthering the cause of equality and fair treatment for all citizens
Reverend Williams recently hosted a regional dental clinic that served over 600 persons with free dental services. He also spearheaded the hosting of free COVID testing, along with information to residents in the community about services available to assist with rental and utility needs.
Along with providing information about services, the church also aided individuals in the community with rental and utility needs. Williams Memorial, under the direction and leadership of Reverend Williams, hosted the 7th Episcopal District Carolina Conference, which brought over 700 attendees to this community.
The year 2022 marks Reverend Williams’ 50th year pastoring at Williams Memorial CME Church. During his pastoral residency at Williams, he has managed to increase membership to over 1000 members, build a $5 million cathedral and minister to the community through its outreach ministries.
This year marks the 11th year that the church has spearheaded feeding the community at Thanksgiving, mainly through church membership donations of food and money. Through Reverend Williams’ vision and the Board of Evangelism, the church feeds 10,000 people and ensures that no one goes without a meal on this day. In addition, the church has a regular ministry of feeding the homeless every Thursday with a hot meal delivered to them by the church’s "Love Is" cell group.
Reverend Williams is involved with sixteen organizations in High point, including the Minister's Conference of High Point and Vicinity, High Point University Board of Visitors, High Point University Chapel Advisory Committee, Communities in Schools Board of Directors, GCS Health Advisory Committee, Heart of High Point Committee, Treasure Board of Christian Education Durham Dist., Board of Evangelism General Conference of the CME Church, Macedonia Resource Center, St. Stephens Adult Day Center and Carl Chavis YMCA Advisory Board Carolina Regional Conference Board of Trustees.
He also serves as Director of Evangelism Durham District CME Church, Durham District CME Church Finance Committee Chairman and Joint Board Chairman (Chief Finance Committee) of Carolina Regional Conference. Reverend Williams served as the Open Door Ministries Chairman from 1990-1991.
Reverend Williams will participate in the MLK, Jr. High Point Community Parade and be an honored guest at the YMCA’s Black & White Ball on Jan. 14, 2023.
