A Guilford County Commissioner, Greensboro official, and Winston-Salem drag show producer believe Saturday’s attacks on Moore County power stations were aimed at the “Downtown Divas” show held in Southern Pines as a fundraiser for Sandhills Pride. Despite the blackout, the fundraiser continued by the light of patrons’ cellphones.
Regardless of who shot out the substations, the three condemned demonization of drag performers as “groomers” by extremists who also resisted pandemic protocols and joined the Jan. 6 2021 assault on the nation’s capital.
“It seems too coincidental to ignore,” said District 4 Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy when asked if she thinks the substation attacks are connected to protests organized by former army psychological operations officer Emily Grace Rainey, a January 6 insurgent and anti-vaccination activist who resigned her commission after what CBS news called a “career-ending” reprimand for 2020 protests. On Monday’s episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, Rainey called supporters and patrons of the “Downtown Divas” fundraiser “demonic” and “blasphemers.”
“I believe that was a coordinated act of domestic terrorism and I’ve been frustrated by so many in the news media using the word vandalism,” said Murphy to YES! Weekly on Monday. “That makes it sound like someone climbed the fence and toilet-papered the substations.”
From 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Rainey and her self-characterized group of “small-town Christian conservatives” engaged in verbal exchanges with pro-LGBTQ counter-protesters near the theater. Shortly after 7 p.m., someone opened fire on Duke Energy substations in Carthage, NC, cutting power to approximately 40,000 homes across the county, as well as downtown Southern Pines.
Shortly after the lights went out at the Sunrise Theater, Rainey posted to Facebook that “power is out in Moore County and I know why.” She then posted a photo of the “Downtown Divas!” marquee of the blacked-out theater and wrote, “God will not be mocked.” Her next post stated “The Moore County Sheriff’s Office just checked in” and described her alleged conversation with them.
“I told them that God works in mysterious ways and is responsible for the outage.” She also stated she told them “God is chastising Moore County.”
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields acknowledged this conversation at a Sunday press conference, at which he said “the individual that done this, it was targeted, it wasn’t random” but “we’ve not been able to tie anything back to the drag show.”
When a reporter asked about Rainey’s Facebook posts, Fields responded “I can say that there’s an individual that put some information on Facebook that was false” and “we had to go and interview this young lady, and have a word of prayer with her, but it turned out to be nothing.”
When asked why Moore County was targeted, Fields said “this is God’s country, I don’t have a clue.” When another reporter asked how he determined that Rainey had no involvement, he said “We, uh, good law enforcement [sic].” The press conference then ended.
A photo posted on October 18, 2020, to the Moore County Facebook page “Back the Red, White, and Blue” appears to depict Fields standing beside Rainey with his arm around her at a conservative rally.
At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Rainey posted “I stand by everything I have said. God will not be mocked. Because of lukewarm Christians and public displays of blasphemy and immorality in Moore County many innocent people are suffering.” She also stated, “my name has been officially cleared.”
On Monday, Commissioner Murphy told YES! Weekly “I think the nature of the attack absolutely deserves the kind of national attention it’s getting, and it needs to be investigated by more than just possibly hometown friends who might be cozy with people who have made clear their disdain for not just the drag show, but pandemic protocols.”
In 2020, Rainey was charged with injury to personal property after she posted a video that showed her pulling down caution tape at a playground that was closed under North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Murphy said that, regardless of whether Rainey or her allies were involved in the power station attack, she found Rainey’s statements claiming the power outage was because “God is chastising Moore County” to be “absurd and blasphemous,” and the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric of Rainey and her allies “disheartening, heartbreaking and enraging.”
Murphy also called the controversy a cautionary tale for Guilford County.
“This is an indication of ratcheting up of not only intolerance but willingness to do whatever it is necessary to declare that intolerance. It’s scary, to be honest, and reveals vulnerabilities in our infrastructure.”
City of Greensboro Human Development Director Michelle Kennedy, whose family lives in Moore County, expressed similar concerns. “I’m disgusted by the actions of those who shot out the electrical infrastructure for tens of thousands of people (including nursing homes and hospitals) as a response to a drag show in a community theater,” wrote Kennedy in a public Facebook post on Sunday.
In a Monday phone conversation, Kennedy said she just returned from visiting her father, who was discharged from a Moore County hospital the morning before the power station attack. She said the attack has brought the community together. “When you grow up someplace, you know the ins and outs, and I know a lot of people who are far from Democrats, but think this was just as appalling as progressives do.”
She also warned that such things can happen here. “Greensboro received a perfect score on the Equality Index as it related to LGBTQ issues this year. When you’re pressing for issues of equity and inclusion, that can sometimes put a target on you as a community.”
Similar sentiments were expressed in a Sunday night phone conversation with Ellis D, a Drag King performer and co-producer of Underground Events, who stages the popular Freaky Friday show at Monstercade in Winston-Salem.
Ellis, whose preferred pronouns are he/him, said he previously encountered Emily Rainey and her allies at an October drag brunch at Hugger Mugger Brewing Company in Sanford. As reported by Raw Story’s Jordan Green and photographed by Elon University professor Tony Crider, and confirmed by Rainey in Facebook posts, Rainey was ejected for livestreaming videos of audience members who brought their children to the all-ages event. On the street outside, she was photographed by Crider taking selfies and high-fiving with Proud Boys in full colors and tactical regalia. These and other of her allies shouted “groomer” and “pedophile” at patrons entering the venue.
Ellis said previous drag shows he emceed had “a few protesters,” but that this one “became scary after Libs of TikTok started sharing the event and Proud Boys showed up.” According to the Anti-Defamation League, “Libs of TikTok is a popular anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter account operated by former real estate agent Chaya Raichik.”
“They saw our event and shared it,” said Ellis, “which got the attention of the Proud Boys, which got the attention of Emily, although I never got the pleasure of meeting her myself, but she did sneak into the event we were producing, and took pictures of people’s children and guests at the show. Outside, she took her costume off and started posing with the Proud Boys.”
Ellis said that militant anti-LGBTQ activists “need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of rhetoric because people are dying.” He referred to the November 19 shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and injured at least 19 others. But he praised the Winston-Salem community and Monstercade for “making sure we are protected in our city.”
“Right after the Sanford protest, we had rumors Proud Boys might show up at Monstercade, and we upped our security. We have great communications with both people in our community and other organizations to make sure we are all protected and looked after.
Ellis concluded by urging LGBTQ allies to attend Monstercade’s last Freaky Friday event until next year, hosted by himself and co-producer Hysteria Cole, which begins at 9 p.m. on December 9th. “We’re doing a raffle to benefit the families of the Club Q victims.” Admission to the 21+ show is $10.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
