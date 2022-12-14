Winston-Salem’s annual holiday event Christmas for the City is returning for its 15th annual year this upcoming Saturday. Known for its variety of live performing arts, its support of local artists, a toy-making workshop, and even hosting Santa Claus, additions to this year’s event include DENT’s open call for its first recycled art installation project “Trees.” A non-profit Creative Reuse Center and Art Laboratory since 2019, DENT has previously led several successful open calls for other community recycled art projects including “Let the Record Show” and “Scarecoronas.”
Led by co-founder and director David J. Brown, the non-profit started in 2017 as what Brown describes as “the coming together of a small band of misfits.” An artist himself with a background in contemporary art, Brown spent almost 40 years working in major museums across the country including Winston-Salem’s very own SECCA. While at the Maryland Institute College of Art, Brown ran the exhibitions program, at times, curating up to 90 shows a year among five galleries within three different buildings, an experience he refers to as paying his dues for the love of art.
Bringing this experience of working with thousands of artists and creatives throughout the country, Brown strives to be as creative and democratic as possible in the non-profit’s approach. “At DENT we deem that every person is a creative,” he said. “Everybody has something special about them, some area of expertise, and we try to celebrate that.” Part of that celebration includes community projects such as Saturday’s holiday tree recycled art installation, and while Brown is unsure of what will turn up, he states that’s the beauty of the open calls.
Invited for the first time to participate in this year’s Christmas for the City, Brown gave it some thought before realizing that rather than just setting up a table to talk about DENT, the invitation was an opportunity to display what DENT is all about. With a mission to serve all those interested in reusing materials creatively rather than sending them to a landfill, the open call for “Trees” invites absolutely everyone to create a holiday tree out of anything they may have lying around their homes unused. Materials may range from recyclables to scavenged items, to any viable options for creating a project rather than going out and spending money on an actual tree.
“We’ve been doing this at my household for a number of years. Sometimes we go to the woods, pull a branch, and we’ll decorate that,” Brown said. “Artists are always making stuff out of stuff, and a lot of times that stuff is reused.” In addition to fostering creativity, the open call looks to bring awareness to how much material we actually have within our reach to create something meaningful. Hopeful to exhibit around 50 trees, the project has no limitations regarding materials or tree size. All participating tree creations will be displayed collectively inside the event as one massive art installation.
Some of the artists signed up to create a tree for Saturday include students from various surrounding schools, out of which one of the entries will bring in a holiday tree that will be made out of computer parts. As DENT eagerly looks forward to the variety of final tree submissions it will display on Saturday, it is also hopeful that the project will become a staple of the Winston-Salem holiday season, potentially building momentum in which year after year people look forward to the trees and continue to come together on behalf of building them out of recyclable materials.
Having spent a good amount of time researching creative reuse centers such as The Scrap Exchange in Durham, as well as working with Greensboro’s Reconsidered Goods, Brown was determined to take a good look at the creative reuse model and embellish it for a Winston-Salem concept. Having now established the model intended for DENT, the non-profit is looking to eventually have a brick-and-mortar operation to physically work out of. While the organization is aware a brick-and-mortar may not happen, it remains determined to continue running as it has been for the past few years. After all, there is a DENT Mobile Unit available.
Donated by Duncan Lewis, artist and DENT board member, the organization operates out of a 1968 Ford Step Van. “We would use it as a rolling laboratory where you could do simple workshops and create,” Brown said. “It would give us the possibility to go out into the communities to do all of this.” Still very much in the beginning stages, Brown hopes to fundraise the money necessary to retrofit the van in order to continue bringing DENT wherever it is called. As part of its various community-serving goals, DENT has also been supporting public school art educators with art supplies.
After announcing on social media the desire to serve art teachers in need of materials, it wasn’t long before an educator reached out from a Winston-Salem school providing a list of art supplies needed in her classroom. DENT placed a call and managed to gather the equivalent of six carloads of materials from the teacher’s list. This is not the only art teacher DENT has helped, and the organization commits to continue providing educators the opportunity to get what they need through the local community’s response and support.
A creative instigator, radical optimist, and pal of the arts, Brown invites everyone to consider building a tree for DENT’s first recycled art holiday tree installation, but most importantly, to make a dent in the waste stream. The project will receive submissions for the open call until the morning of the day off, in efforts of reaching and including as much of the community as possible. All submissions will be displayed at Christmas for the City at the Benton Convention Center Saturday, December 17th from 1 to 6 p.m.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
