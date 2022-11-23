Local organizations have donated approximately 52 turkey meals to the Forsyth County Department of Social Services to distribute to families receiving child welfare services and other DSS clients in need this Thanksgiving.
Donated Thanksgiving meals that included a turkey and all the fixings were dropped off at DSS on Monday, Nov. 21. The meals were distributed to clients of Foster Care Services as well as clients of Child Protective Services and In Home Services whose financial constraints would make it difficult for them to provide a Thanksgiving meal for their family.
The 52 meals were donated by Winston-Salem First Church and RestoreOne and will feed more than 200 children and adults this holiday. DSS is one of the organizations that receive Thanksgiving meal donations from Winston-Salem First on an annual basis. This year, the church is donating more than 250 meals to local organizations.
Social Work Program Manager Kimberly Nesbitt thanked DSS’s community partners for helping make this holiday special for their clients.
“Even though we provide child welfare services to children and families every day, 365 days a year, the opportunity to provide excellent food for families to share at Thanksgiving is a wonderful gift for us as Social Workers,” she said. “It helps us to start our own holiday season well.”
Social Workers unload a donation of Thanksgiving meals for their clients at the Forsyth County Department of Social Services on Monday, November 21.
Social Services staff with donors from RestoreOne.
