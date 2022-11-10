Food and much more will be given away in Downtown WS Park.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The LeanBack GiveBack Foundation, powered by LeanBack Soul Food, will host its 4th annual Thanksgiving event on Nov.12, 2022, at Bailey Park, located at 445 Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem, from noon to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
This event will again offer a Thanksgiving meal to those in need in Winston-Salem and the surrounding communities. LeanBack will be partnering with local individuals and organizations to help serve the community with more than a meal via donations and volunteer work including Manna Bakery of Greensboro, Healthy NC MED Truck, WSSU Mobile Clinic along with representatives from Medicaid and Blue Cross.
This family-friendly event will include activities for children from Triad Lawngames including connect four, tug of war and Jenja, vendors on hand to offer treats like snow cones and funnel cakes and a family to receive a giveaway of 10 Thanksgiving food boxes by Positive Alliance.
There will also be live music and performances the entire time from Persona Bell and band, WS High Steppers, D-Unity X dance group and more.
LeanBack GiveBack Foundation
The LeanBack GiveBack Foundation works with communities to increase opportunities and resources for women in the culinary field, encourage food interest in children, and care for the world one community at a time.
