Who: High Point University’s Student Council for Exceptional Children is partnering with High Point Parks and Recreation to host a Special Pops Dance.
What: The Special Pops Dance is a time for HPU students to interact with members of the High Point community with disabilities. Students and guests will dress up in their favorite costume for the Halloween-themed dance. The event is for individuals with disabilities, their family and HPU students.
When: Oct. 28, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Miracle Field, 2917 School Park Rd., High Point, NC 27265.
Why: The Special Pops Dances have been held for more than 15 years to connect with our community and show support to individuals with disabilities.
The event will include music, dancing, games, a costume contest, trunk or treat, games, crafts and activities for all ages.
In addition to the Halloween Dance, HPU students also partner with High Point Parks and Recreation to host holiday and Valentine’s Day dances.
“The three Special Pops Dances held throughout the year provide an opportunity for High Point University students to interact with, develop friendships with and support individuals with disabilities in the High Point area and surrounding communities,” says Teresa Owens, instructor of special education at HPU.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA,
