HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 23, 2022 – It’s the season of giving and thankfulness, and High Point University students are giving back to the community by providing Thanksgiving meals. Students in the Professional Selling Club raised nearly $4,000 to donate more than 100 meals again this year for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point.
Students filled boxes with turkey, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and a handwritten note. After packing the meals on Thursday, the students loaded the boxes onto buses for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, who will deliver the meals to local families.
The group, which also included members of HPU Men’s Lacrosse team and employees with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, joined forces on Nov. 18 to fill three buses with the Thanksgiving meals. This was student Ben Smid’s first time helping, and he said he was grateful to be part of it.
“It’s awesome to see how everyone in the club works together to make an event like this happen,” said Smid, a junior and finance major. “A big part of High Point University is the commitment to give back to the community. This gives us an opportunity to get out of the classroom, get connected to student organizations and be part of something meaningful. It’s a blessing to give back to the community through these Thanksgiving meals.”
Kenny Mack, vice president of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, says the annual HPU tradition is a blessing to many families.
“Without community service, we would not have a strong quality of life,” said Mack. “It’s great to know that we still have partnerships like the one with HPU’s Professional Selling Clubs. This helps out parents and will make sure that our club members have a great Thanksgiving this year.”
This is the eighth year HPU’s Professional Selling Club has donated Thanksgiving meals to the community.
