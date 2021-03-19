WINSTON-SALEM, NC, March 18, 2021 - The City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County NC have proven their indifference and incompetence when it comes to providing federally allocated housing funds to local residents. The city received $8.1 million and the county received an additional $4.4 million for rent and utility assistance as part of the December 2020 stimulus package.
Housing Justice Now has been demanding that the city release this money as quickly as possible since January: https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/12-million-for-rental-help-in-covid-relief-coming-for-forsyth-winston-salem/article_8a7a0a16-51f1-11eb-8bf7-7f2ca5687718.html. At the City Council meeting on February 15th, Mayor Allen Joines and Community Development Director Marla Newman claimed that evictions “should not be a problem” (Newman) “until September” (Joines) while they delayed the release of this funding: https://youtu.be/ejvDLmrj1uA?t=1650. However, Housing Justice Now and Forsyth Court Support have been documenting the ongoing eviction crisis in Winston-Salem, despite the so-called moratorium put in place by the CDC. On that day alone (February 15th), there were 176 eviction hearings in Winston-Salem at the Forsyth County Government Center’s Small Claims Court. Even the City of Winston-Salem itself has been plaintiff in evictions as recently as last Friday, March 12th.
As the city began to release details on the way it would be providing these funds, we’ve had to alert them to several flaws in their process:
First, their original plans did not prohibit landlords receiving the money from going forward with evictions. In North Carolina, once a landlord has a court judgment against a tenant, they can proceed with the eviction even if the tenant “cures” the debt, meaning the landlord receives the back rent. We have seen this happen many times, with landlords often raising rents and searching for new tenants. We have forced the city to require that landlords receiving these federal funds do not evict the tenants they receive money on behalf of.
Second, their original plans did not provide a mechanism for tenants to receive housing assistance directly when landlords refuse to participate in this program. As we’ve seen with the North Carolina HOPE Program, landlords often reject the funds and tenants are left with no assistance whatsoever. The city has agreed to provide funds directly to tenants if the landlord does not complete their portion of the application within 14 days.
We still have major concerns about the way this funding is being handled:
First, the Treasury Department has stipulated that local governments can only use a maximum of 10% of these funds for administrative costs. However, in an email dated 3/4/21, the Community Development Director stated the budget as follows: “90% - $10,377,482.20 will go towards direct assistance. The remaining 10% will be used for administrative costs.” If the city and county are only allowed to keep 10% of $12.5 million for administration ($1.25 million), there appears to be almost a million dollars missing. We demand transparency on the amount of money going directly for housing assistance and any expenditures by the city and county with these funds.
Second, the turnaround time for funds to be dispersed, quoted by the city at two weeks, is too long for many tenants facing eviction. North Carolina requires seven days between eviction filings and hearings. We demand the city devote the staff and resources necessary to process these applications for assistance more quickly.
Third, while the vast major of these funds will go to pay rent, we speak to tenants every day whose landlords refuse to make repairs. Many of these tenants have been living with issues such as broken heating units, broken windows, broken appliances, shoddy floors and walls, leaks, mold, and infestations of insects and rodents. We have suggested the city make tenants more aware of their right to call 311 and have the city issue repair orders against their landlords if found to be in violation of the minimum standards in the housing code. We demand the city hold landlords accountable for providing safe and habitable housing through increased marketing and budgeting for their Code Enforcement Department.
Finally, the City of Winston-Salem has had an additional $1.3 million dollars federal housing assistance funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at the beginning of September. They claim that these funds will be made available starting next week. However, it should not take the city over six months to provide the funding they’ve received to residents in the midst of a housing crisis.
