Greensboro Playwright Debuts Millennial Inspired Play

Greensboro native Ian Hairston has been acting since the age of 6. Forced into inactivity by the pandemic, the actor and playwright did not waste a moment returning to the stage as the city began to reactivate. On a whim, he applied for the Residency at the Hyers program through Creative Greensboro in March, and will be showcasing his first original play Messy Millennials: Starter Pack July 21 through July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Steven D. Hyers Theater in the Greensboro Cultural Center, located at 200 N. Davie St.
Developed from what Hairston had originally written as a pilot in 2018, the play is now a series of vignettes through which six 30-something millennials navigate their way through a variety of disorderly situations during the last two years of the pandemic. Some of it is inspired by the playwright’s own life and his experiences during Covid-19, while the rest of it developed from ideas that had been long in Hairston’s head before finally settling on a script.
“When I first wrote this I didn’t know where it was going, I didn’t know where it was going to take me, I had no clue it was going to end up being this,” said Hairston. In fact, the play was not complete when he took his chances applying for the residency. “Once I got the residency I focused on writing the rest of the show, writing the remaining vignettes between the course of March and June, adding about 75% of content to the original work in order to complete it.”
With a final script in hand, Hairston embarked on casting actors through auditions and reaching out to colleagues he’d worked with in the past. Todnée Jeffries, who worked as a playmaker with Hairston during their high school days, originally showed up to audition for a part and ended up staying as assistant director upon the playwright’s request. Jeffries has a BFA in Professional Theater from North Carolina A&T University in addition to her stage work, complementing Hairston’s experience, which has been mostly onstage.
“That’s always a fear when it comes to actors and egos, and sometimes it’s a scary place,” said Jeffries, on her work as assistant director. “This play is Ian’s baby, it’s his vision. I can’t come stomping my big feet over even though I may see something, or because I have a skill, or just because I know things, it doesn’t mean I always get to speak on it. I always ask things with respect to the director.”
While the audition process had a decent turnout, casting actors was still not easy. The city may be reactivating, but many are still hesitant to come out into a post-Covid Greensboro, while others remain unaware of the fine arts opportunities available via the city like Creative Greensboro. Fortunately, the cast for Messy Millennials: Starter Pack comes with a variety of acting experiences from novices to professionals, highlighting the opportunities that Hairston has been able to provide his community through the Hyers Residency.
“There is a snootiness to actors, and I’ve been around long enough to know how to behave in auditions, to know the kind of energy you need to have to book a role; that you have to be confident, that you have to be well-rounded because you have to be able to relate to many different types of people, and that with all of that comes a snootiness,” said Hairston. “I don’t want to count people out because of that, we can all be snooty thespians, but we need to make sure we are all being thespians together.”
Olivia Lambert-Tucker, Esq., a community theater-acting colleague and friend of many years to Hairston, plays one of the six lead roles. Already a fan and avid supporter of his work, Lambert-Tucker is enthusiastic about what Messy Millennials: Starter Pack will do for the community. The actress considers the play a great opportunity to be more diverse where there is a general lack of diverse roles in theater spaces such as the Stephen D. Hyers Theater. “Usually when there is a play here you might see one person of color,” she said. “And that’s a false image because so many people of diverse backgrounds act.”
A TV junkie and a theater lover, Hairston managed to meld his love for both to tell his story about Black privilege. “It’s about a bunch of bougie Black people which we never really get to see,” the actor said. “We’ve been begging to tell our stories for so long and we’re finally getting the chance to do that.” Messy Millennials: Starter Pack challenges the seemingly never-ending stereotypical, same subject matter, that is constantly placed in predominantly white spaces and mistakenly interpreted as the reality.
Additionally, Hairston highlights that anyone can relate to any of his six lead characters and that any actor of any race, even gender for some of them, could easily play them. His intent, though, was always for his lead characters to be Black to show the diversity among Black people, to remind the public that not all Black people are thugs, or “woke,” but in fact, that they are just like everybody else. Jeffries plays a “bougie” housewife, Lambert-Tucker a formerly wealthy socialite, and Hairston a man who lives in his mother’s basement.
“We don’t get the opportunity to play regular people,” said Jeffries. “We always have to be something that’s shucking and jiving … that’s not the reality. And there will be some controversy as we progress with the production, but we’re not afraid.” Joining Hairston on this journey is exactly what the actress needed to get back into theater. She believes the play is a great gateway to create more opportunities for the community, to be educated, to understand how important the arts are, and to revive the city.
Hairston is grateful to tell his story with Messy Millennials: Starter Pack, but he is also hopeful the play will begin unboxing minorities who have been forcefully placed into a single example of what society dictates they can be. With a long list of pending and future projects, including a musical in the works, he hopes one day to create, or at least be part of a platform that supports others in telling their own stories. “We are in Greensboro and we have resources,” he said. “Everybody’s story needs to be told.”
Messy Millennials: Starter Pack cast includes Ian Hairston, Olivia Lambert-Tucker, Adrian Dion Quarles, Todnée Jeffries, Alexis Scales, Camille Wright, Nadie Lee, Austin D. James, and Ezra “EP” Price.
For more information on Messy Millennials: Starter Pack visit linktr.ee/messymillennials.
