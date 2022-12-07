“It seemed to me that the public did not like it,” said Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in an interview published by the newspaper Odessa Leaflet (Одесский лиситок) in January of 1893.
The great 19th-century Russian composer was referring to one of his last, and eventually, most beloved works, The Nutcracker (Щелкунчик), a fairy tale ballet in two acts, for which he composed and orchestrated the music between February 1891 and April 1892, and which had its underwhelming Saint Petersburg premiere in December 1892.
By the time it opened, eight numbers from the score, previously published as The Nutcracker Suite, were both popular and acclaimed, but it took longer for the ballet to become beloved. After attending the premiere, music critic and historian Alexandre Benois called the choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov clumsy and confusing. Another critic mocked Antonietta Dell’Era, who played the Sugarplum Fairy, as “corpulent.”
The ballet was not performed in Moscow until 1919, London until 1934, and New York until 1940. None of these productions were particularly successful.
But The Nutcracker’s fortunes changed in 1954, when George Balanchine staged it for the New York City Ballet, where the Sugarplum Fairy was performed by Maria Tallchief, the revolutionary Osage Nation dancer now considered America’s first major Prima Ballerina. The ballet that had been considered not nearly as good as its score became both a worldwide sensation and an annual tradition.
It’s now the most popular ballet in the world. Writing about competing productions for the New York Times in 2009, Daniel J Watkins observed that most American ballet companies generate around 40% of their annual ticket revenues from performances of The Nutcracker. For American ballet companies, it’s become as much a seasonal tradition as Amahl and the Night Visitors is for opera companies and A Christmas Carol is for community theaters.
YES! Weekly asked Christine Grider, who in August became the new Artist Director of Greensboro Ballet, about keeping such a perennial fresh and creative.
“I think this year we’re particularly doing that, because we’re approaching it in a different way. The Nutcracker has, of course, gone on for many generations, and the music is so lovely and wonderful, but a lot of times it’s done in the same old format. One of the exciting things was trying to imagine the visuals to accompany that music, and to look past what it was originally composed for, which was the Russian Imperial Court. I had to find a new way to interpret that musical score, and find a way to relate it to audiences nowadays.”
Part of doing that involved ditching some cultural stereotypes. As early as the 1930s, some critics had harsh words for the “Chinese” and “Arabian” dances and characters in the second act, when the Nutcracker takes Clara to a fairyland of living dolls, but also one in which white dancers representing “Coffee” and “Tea” wore makeup that would now be called “yellowface” and “brownface.”
“Our fresh take,” said Grider, “is getting away from that type of imperialist imagery and reimagining the story in a different way. In the original tale, when the Nutcracker takes Clara to the land of the dolls, the dolls are based on stereotyped nationalities. I’m trying to stay away from that, and gear it more towards the fact that they are dolls rather than European caricatures of other cultures, and to reimagine those dolls.”
Grider has been with Greensboro Ballet for a little over three months. Like most creators and performers, she’d had a variety of jobs in her field.
“I was administrative director of the Raleigh School of Ballet for a number of years, and before that, artistic director of the Triangle Youth Ballet in Chapel Hill. Going further back, I had a very short professional career, dancing with Ballet Memphis and in Pittsburgh, before I fell in love with teaching and retired from the stage when I was 25.”
A big part of the Artistic Director’s job is choreography.
“Most of it is that, especially in this case. This is an entirely new choreographed production and it’s straight out of my head onto the stage. I think that’s a huge part of what an artistic director does. But another part is to promote other artists, and to give other choreographers a chance to find their voice on the stage.”
Grider has particular praise for Dom-Sebastian Alexis, artistic director of TheBBoyBallet, who, as in previous years, plays the crucial role of Drosselmeyer, the mysterious and magical toymaker.
“He’s danced that role for a number of years, but I approached him this year and asked him to jump on it again, and he very gladly did. He’s been amazing to work with and brings his own fun and wonderful style to ballet. His form of dance, hip-hop, is not within the classical restraints of the ballet, but with anything in theater, you’re sometimes asked to try to suspend reality, and just enjoy what you’re seeing at the moment, and he brings this wonderful creative energy and atmosphere to it, and it’s been a pleasure working with him. He has a totally different take on Drosselmeyer, but he does it with such enthusiasm and passion that it really works. I’ve sometimes made suggestions, usually very gentle ones, but my process has been one of letting him find the way that moves from point A to point B on his own.”
One reason why Tchaikovsky may not have been hugely fond of the original 1892 ballet is that the composer greatly admired the stories of the German writer E. T. A Hoffman, whose dark and fantastic tales for children and adults have been compared to those of the Brothers Grimm and Edgar Allan Poe. While Drosselmeyer, the Nutcracker, Clara (originally called Maria), the seven-headed Mouse King and his invading rodent army, and the Kingdom of Dolls all originated in Hoffmann’s 1816 story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” (Nussknacker und Mausekönig), the ballet’s libretto is not directly based on Hoffman’s tale, but on “The History of a Nutcracker,” a lighter adaptation by the prolific French writer Alexander Dumas, who removed Hoffman’s deeply strange chapter “The Hard Nut,” made Maria/Clara’s family life much happier, and deleted Hoffman’s hints that her magical experience was not only real but changed her greatly.
Since the 1980s, some productions of The Nutcracker, including one designed by Maurice Sendak, have restored darker elements from the original source, sometimes adding undercurrents about adolescence and sexual awakening to productions in which Clara is played by an adult. Grider said she took a more innocent approach to the material, especially since the two dancers she cast as Clara are both 10 years old.
“I know and I understand all the undercurrents that have come to be associated with The Nutcracker via some other productions, especially through Act 1, but wanted to keep it a fairy tale in the first act, and to definitely portray Clara as a child. That’s why I used younger performers. Not to reveal spoilers, but that’s why we end with her coming out of a dream. There’s something very nice and innocent about it that I wanted to keep.”
But she stressed that portraying that innocence required difficult and dedicated work.
“The kids were there for long hours at the beginning. I kept saying to them, we’re about to run a marathon, we have to train for it, and this is what we do. And while it was hard at first, as the choreography came to fruition, and things became more solidified in their heads about what we were doing, all that hard work paid off completely. Before giving them off for Thanksgiving, I said, we’re ready to run that marathon now. And they were so happy. That’s one of the things I love about teaching, being able to nurture a child and say ‘I know it’s really hard for you right now, but you can do this,’ and then seeing the realization in their faces, that after all that rehearsal, they’ve got this.”
The young dancers who portray Clara are Camille Muse and Ella Ibe, both of whom Grider praised highly. She also said that audiences should expect some major professional talent.
“Besides Dom, we have a number of fabulous guest artists. Our first weekend of shows, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11, we have two dancers from the Carolina Ballet. I have a longstanding relationship with Carolina Ballet, so they’re sending over Taylor Ayotte and Pierson Hall, who will be performing the first weekend with us. Taylor will be portraying the Sugar Plum Fairy and Pierson, the Cavalier.”
“Then on Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 18, at 3 p.m., we’re going to have Alicia Mae Holloway as the Sugarplum Fairy. She’s from the Dance Theater of Harlem and just fabulous. At 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, Megan LeCrone will dance the Sugarplum Fairy. She’s an alumna with us who is currently a soloist with New York City Ballet, and who reached out to us this year and said she’d love to come back to Greensboro and guest.”
There’s another significant reunion.
“My former student George Sanders, whom I taught when he was so little, and who grew up and was with Ballet Memphis for a long time, just finished up a performance with Twyla Tharp in New York, and he’s going to the Cavalier on December 16, 17 and 18. I’m really excited about all this because it feels like I’m bringing a little bit of New York City down to Greensboro. But one of the best reasons to see the show will be the joy on all the performer’s faces.”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
