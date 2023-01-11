“The Gift of Warmth”
HIGH POINT, NC (January 9, 2023) --- Beginning January 13th through February 3rd, The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need on Fridays from 9:00am-11:00am!
When: Fridays (January 13th– February 3rd)
Where: 301 West Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260
Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am on distribution days
Beginning Friday, January 13th, community members in need are invited to come to The Salvation Army at 301 West Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260 to receive a free winter coat from the FOX8/A Cleaner World’s 36th annual Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign.
The FOX8/A Cleaner World Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign collects coats for local adults and children in need throughout the triad. Community members who wish to donate winter wear can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location now, through February 11th. To make a monetary donation for coats to be purchased, please visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/coats23
Donors can also shop online and have coats delivered directly to The Salvation Army of High Point through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: https://bit.ly/COATS23
