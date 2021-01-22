To the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Family,
Yesterday Morning, our team suffered a terrible loss. Retired Detention Officer Raymond Perry passed away. He joined the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in November 2000 and retired with 18 years of service in February 2018. Officer Perry was a great friend to many of us and always had the biggest smile and lots of jokes to tell. Even though he was retired he was still actively working part time and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
I understand this news may be difficult for some of you to process, especially those of you who had the privilege to work with
Mr. Perry, please know that I am here to help and support you all. If any of you need help of any kind, please know that we have resources available to assist you; you are not alone, we are all in this together. Please reach out to your supervisor if you need any assistance in grieving with this loss. As I have said before there is no shame in seeking help to deal with such a tragedy.
There are not enough words to express our sadness at Officer Raymond Perry’s passing or our gratitude for the opportunity to know him as a friend , co-worker , father, and his dedication to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
In memory of Officer Raymond Perry , we will wear mourning bands beginning immediately. No arrangements have been made at this time, but as soon as we know anything we will share the information with you,
Respectfully ,
Sheriff Danny H. Rogers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.