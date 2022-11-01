Greensboro, N.C. (Oct. 28, 2022) — Triad Clinical Trials and UNC Greensboro’s Gerontology Program will offer free, confidential memory screenings to the public on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 811 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro.
These screenings are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) National Memory Screening Program.
Screenings will be conducted one-on-one at Triad Clinical Trials. Appointments can be made online. Individuals may also call UNCG Gerontology Assistant Professor Elise Eifert at 336-256-1099, or Triad Clinical Trials at 336-235-0991, to make an appointment. There is no minimum age or insurance requirement to participate. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.
“Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine. We want to make sure that individuals can obtain them,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Being proactive about your brain health is critically important, which is why we encourage everyone to take advantage of this free service.”
Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential. Memory screenings are an important part of health and wellness and are similar to other routine health screenings, such as blood pressure, cholesterol or skin checks.
Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. Oftentimes, memory problems can be caused by treatable or curable conditions, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid problem. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to begin medications sooner, participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their care plan.
Triad Clinical Trials is a local research clinic in Greensboro working with a range of biotechnology companies in developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s.
The Gerontology Program at UNCG is a nationally recognized academic program that prepares individuals to understand the aging process and issues related to an aging society. Graduates are prepared to apply research and theory to address the needs of older adults and equipped to be leaders in the aging services and beyond.
For more information about memory screenings, Alzheimer’s disease or support services available to help families affected by Alzheimer’s, visit AFA’s website or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.
