Some Forsyth County Government facilities will be lit green this week for Veterans Day as part of Operation Green Light.
Earlier this year, Forsyth County commissioners approved a resolution for Operation Green Light, which will light certain county facilities green from Nov. 7-13 to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. There will be green exterior lighting at the Forsyth County Government Center, the Forsyth County Central Library and the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park. Commissioners also encourage residents to place a green light in a window at their business or residence to honor veterans this week.
Operation Green Light is an initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers that encourages counties nationwide to display green lights in support of veterans from Nov.7-13.
