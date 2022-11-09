Forsyth County employees raised $16,750 for the United Way of Forsyth County during a workplace campaign in October.
County employees contributed through pledging money, which largely involved payroll deductions. They also contributed through county-wide and department-wide fundraisers.
“Forsyth County employees really stepped up to make this year’s campaign a success!,” said Forsyth County Senior HR Consultant Tracy Mays. “As our community faces challenging economic times, our continued support to United Way is even more important. I would like to thank our campaign department representatives and my co-chairs Donna Merrills and Amber McClure for their amazing hard work and dedication to making this year’s campaign not only successful but a lot of fun!”
County departments created their own fundraising events. These included raffles, contests, a hot dog luncheon, ice cream socials, a kick ball tournament, paying to dress casually and more.
The campaign ended with a lunchtime finale event, held on Oct. 28, which featured music, food trucks and an employee costume contest judged by Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Special Assistant to the Sheriff Henry Gray, Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt, and United Way Director of Donor Relations Charlie Ross. The Costume Contest Winners were first place Tisha Leach who dressed as Nurse Ratched, second place Natasha Coleman dressed as Cruella de Vil and third place LaTasha Reed as Jesse from Toy Story, all of whom work in the Tax Department.
“On behalf of the United Way of Forsyth County, we would like to extend our gratitude to all the participants in the Forsyth County Employee’s United Way campaign,” says Ross of the United Way. “Annual campaigns are vital in providing resources to our community partners and programs. These partnerships actively move the needle to increase regional economic mobility and childhood success. Without the support of agencies like Forsyth County and its employees, we wouldn't be seeing the progress we have today. The Forsyth County campaign was not only impactful, but fun to be a part of, and we look forward to working alongside them again next year!"
United Way of Forsyth provides funding for various local non-profits like Experiment in Self-Reliance, Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, Family Services, the Salvation Army, and many others.
United Way is one of only two organizations the county participates in fundraising campaigns for, the other being the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.