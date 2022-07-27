Former mayoral candidate files complaint against city attorney

Former Greensboro mayoral candidate Eric Robert has filed a complaint with the Grievance Committee of the North Carolina State Bar against Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts.
The complaint stems from what Robert alleges is Watts’ refusal to comply with Robert’s request for information about a purchase agreement that Watts signed, transferring the ownership of the Greensboro gun show to the City of Greensboro. That transfer of ownership allowed the city to buy out the contract from the gun show’s previous owner, and end the controversial event.
Robert’s complaint alleges that Watts “repeatedly lied” about the existence of the purchase agreement. Watts contends that he never claimed the document did not exist, just that there were no records of it in his office.
Robert alleges that, at the time of their correspondence, he did not know that Watts was the city attorney who signed the agreement, as Mayor Nancy Vaughan’s attempts to end the gun show began in the Spring of 2018, when Tom Carruthers was still city attorney.
Robert subsequently ran in this year’s mayoral primary, where Justin Outling was the only challenger to receive enough votes to face Vaughan in the general election on July 26.
Robert’s dispute with the city began in August 2021, when he filed a public information request for documents and correspondences between coliseum director Matt Brown and city officials from 2017 until that date. Robert was seeking records in relation to how the city purchased and then canceled the gun show that had been a regular event at the Greensboro Coliseum. In April, he filed a lawsuit accusing the city of delay and falsification in responding to his public information requests.
In May, Vaughan told YES! Weekly she sought a way to end the gun show shortly after the 2018 mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida led her to question the appropriateness of such an event on city property. “[City Attorney] Chuck [Watts] said we aren’t forced to have a gun show in the coliseum, as we can determine who carries guns in our buildings.”
She said that coliseum director Brown “negotiated the purchase from its former owner, just as he’s done with other events, because he had a better use for that space.”
Documents of that transaction were what Robert sought last fall. The dispute escalated after the city claimed to have no responsive records, causing Robert to email the city attorney and request his help in uncovering them.
In his January 11 response to Robert, Watts wrote, “we have searched our files, as we always do, and do not appear to have any documents responsive to your PIRT request.” Later that day, Watts wrote, “I do not believe that [records of the sale] exist in our office” and “I am the City’s lawyer and I am not obligated to provide testimony or information about the actions of my client.”
In March, Robert filed a new public information request for all email correspondence and documents from 2018 to present containing the name “Rodney Sorrel,” the previous owner of the gun show. Using Sorrel’s name yielded results, whereas that of coliseum director Brown had not. On May 5, the city provided multiple documents, including a draft purchase agreement showing that the city bought out the event for $400,000.
Robert subsequently acquired the final agreement, dated November 4, 2020, and signed by Brown, Gun Show Inc. owner and officer Rodney Sorrell, and Watts.
Robert attached that purchase agreement to his complaint, in which he wrote the document:
“. . . came to light after I filed a Public Records’ lawsuit against the City of Greensboro, and, only then, did I discover that City Attorney Chuck Watts had actually signed the very record he repeatedly said did not exist.”
In his complaint, Robert wrote, “I accuse Mr. Charles D Watts Jr. of unethical behavior unbecoming an officer of the courts and city official, specifically in the areas of honesty and integrity.” He then cited the following statements from Watts’ emails of Jan. 11:
“There is no other way for you to ask the question that would unearth such documents in my office as I do not believe that they exist in our office. I am saying that now for a third or fourth time. As to your question about what the city did or did not do, I am the City’s lawyer and I am not obligated to provide testimony or information about the actions of my client. You seem to have collected a lot of information from other sources, but I hope you understand, I do not see that I need to be your witness for any such information.”
In a Wednesday email, Watts noted that he never told Robert that the documents do not exist, but that “I do not believe they exist in our office.” Watts stated that Robert had “misrepresented what I actually said in the email” and “I won’t address his ridiculous assertions.”
He did respond to YES! Weekly’s request for an explanation of why a document signed by him was not on file in the City Attorney’s office.
“The answer is simply that we are not a repository for every final contract that we review or sign. That is not my charge as City Attorney. The Clerk has that role but can only retain documents that she receives.”
Watts cited what he called Roberts’ “attempts to undermine my reputation for honesty” as the “bigger issue” with Robert’s complaint.
“I am very comfortable with my obligations under the public records act and the open meetings laws and the advice that I provide to others. I’d like to be respected for complying with those requirements rather than being challenged by someone who has no basis for knowing what he claims to assert.”
