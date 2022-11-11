An Elon University alumnus with a history of successful fundraising and programmatic development in higher education and the nonprofit sector has been named Elon Law’s new assistant dean for development & alumni relations.
Scott Leighty ‘09 was promoted to Elon Law after serving the university as the senior engagement officer and, most recently, assistant director of annual giving on main campus. He begins his new role November 28.
Leighty will focus on building connections and engaging Elon Law graduates in a variety of ways while cultivating philanthropic support for the law school from alumni and other sources.
“I am thrilled to join the team at the Elon University School of Law,” he said. “Elon Law has been a powerful force for creating positive change in the world and I look forward to engaging our alumni and leveraging the power of philanthropy to create more opportunities for our students.”
Leighty returned to his alma mater in 2017 as the senior alumni engagement officer in the Office of Alumni Engagement where he managed a team of alumni engagement officers and developed portfolios.
He later served as assistant director of annual giving where he focused on a portfolio of donors through the Elon LEADS Campaign. He also has managed faculty and staff giving and class reunions as part of the Office of Annual Giving.
Prior to joining the staff of Elon University, Leighty worked as a campaign manager for the United Way of Greater Greensboro, and as a director for Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He is a board member with the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship in Greensboro, and he previously served as president of Elon University’s Young Alumni Council.
Leighty studied political science at Elon and later earned a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration from North Carolina State University. He lives in Greensboro with his wife, an administrator in Guilford County Schools, and their two young children.
About Elon Law
Elon University School of Law in Greensboro, North Carolina, is the preeminent school for engaged and experiential learning in law. With a focus on learning by doing and among the top quartile of American law schools for low levels of student loan debt at graduation, it integrates traditional classroom instruction with course-connected, full-time residencies-in-practice in a logically sequenced program of transformational professional preparation. Elon Law’s groundbreaking approach is accomplished in 2.5 years, which provides distinctive value by lowering tuition and permitting graduates early entry into their legal careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.