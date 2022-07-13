Early voting begins in Greensboro’s general election

Early voting has begun in the 2022 Greensboro Municipal General Election. Voters will take to the ballot box to choose the city’s next mayor, five district council members, and three at-large council members.
Election Day is Tuesday, June 26. One-stop early voting, which began July 7, continues through Saturday, July 23. For each of those weekdays, voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Courthouse at 301 W. Market Street.
Also on those weekdays, there are five more one-stop early voting locations: Barber Park, Craft Recreation Center, Griffin Recreation Center, Leonard Recreation Center, and Lewis Recreation center. Weekday early voting at those locations is 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, the Old Courthouse is closed, but voting is held at the other locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, July 23, voting at all locations is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no voting on Sunday, July 24, or Monday, July 25.
Greensboro’s May 17 primary narrowed the field to two candidates each for mayor and district representatives. The primary also narrowed the at-large ballot from nine candidates to six. The at-large candidate who receives the most votes on July 26 will become mayor pro tem, with the second-place and third-place winners becoming the other two at-large representatives.
Although Greensboro’s municipal elections are technically non-partisan, all current incumbents are registered Democrats.
Mayoral incumbent Nancy Barakat Vaughan has held the position since 2013, and was re-elected in 2015 and 2017, when Greensboro adopted a four-year election cycle. Mayoral challenger Justin Outling was appointed District 3 representative in 2015 and first elected in 2017.
40,034 mayoral votes were cast in the May primary, with Vaughan receiving 18,003 (45%) and Outling, 14,121 (35.3 %). Former mayoral challenger Eric Robert, who received 9.5% of this year’s primary vote, recently endorsed Outling. Former challenger Mark Cummings, who received 10.2% of that vote, is not known by YES! Weekly to have made an endorsement.
In the District 1 primary, 5,903 votes were cast, with incumbent Sharon Hightower receiving 4,603 (78%). Her general election challenger Felton Foushee received 764 (12.9%), meaning that Hightower received the largest percentage of votes of any primary candidate. Hightower was first elected to District 1 in 2013 and overwhelmingly won in 2015 and 2017.
District 2 looks to be a much tighter race.
In that primary, 5,088 votes were cast, with incumbent Goldie Wells receiving 2,168 (42.6%), and challenger Cecile “CC” Crawford receiving 1,517 (29.8%). Crawford is widely seen as one of the most progressive candidates to survive the primary. Portia Shipman, who received 16.9% of the Primary vote, has endorsed Crawford, and Latoya Gathers, who received 10.7%, has endorsed Wells.
District 3 had the largest district primary turnout, with 10,994 votes cast. Zach Matheny received 6,724 votes (61.2%). His challenger in the general election would have been Chip Roth, who received 28.3 percent of the vote. In May, Roth dropped out of the race after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. This made Matheny the sole District 3 candidate, as incumbent Outling’s mayoral bid rendered Outling ineligible to run for his current office.
Matheny is one of four Republicans to make it to the general election, the others being District 4 challenger Thurston Reeder, District 5 challenger Tony Wilkins and At-Large challenger Katie Rossabi.
Matheny was first elected to the District 3 Greensboro city council seat in 2007, a position he held until stepping down in 2015 to become president of Downtown Greensboro Inc. His resignation was on the advice of the former city attorney, who opined Matheny could not simultaneously serve on council and as president of a nonprofit that received city funding. When Matheny announced his 2022 candidacy, he stated that he would remain president of DGI, as current city attorney Chuck Watts advised him that is not a conflict of interest.
As District 4 incumbent Nancy Hoffman only faced one challenger in Thurston Reeder, that district’s May primary was canceled. Hoffman was first elected to District 4 in 2011, and won re-election in 2013, 2015, and 2017. In the last election, she received 67% of the vote.
While Hoffman is a moderate Democrat, her challenger Reeder is a conservative Republican who has stated the city spends too much money on public transportation and that former GPD officer Matthew Hamilton, who was fired and indicted for manslaughter after shooting the unarmed Joseph Lopez last November, is “being vilified.”
District 5 looks to be another tight race. Of the 6,158 votes cast in the primary, incumbent Tammi Thurm received 2,795 (45.4%) and challenger Tony Wilkins received 2,600 (42.4%).
The former Executive Director of the Guilford County Republican Party, Wilkins was appointed to council in 2012 to fill the vacancy created by Trudy Wade’s victory in the NC Senate race. In 2015, he ended up running unopposed after challenger Maureen Washington was disqualified when she moved outside of city limits. In 2017, he lost to Thurm by 10% of the vote. His showing against her was stronger in this year’s primary, where both faced a Republican challenger in first-time candidate and veteran firefighter Robert Bodenhamer, who described himself as a political outsider who speaks for the average citizen and who received 12.4% of the vote.
In May, 95,316 votes were cast in the at-large primary, 58% more than the mayoral primary total.
Mayor pro tem Yvonne Johnson received 23,822 votes (25%). Johnson previously served as an at-large member of the city council from 1993 to 2007 and as mayor from 2007 to 2009.
Incumbent Marikay Abuzuaiter received 15,642 votes (16.4%). Newcomer Tracy Furman, one of the three most progressive primary challengers, received 9,765 votes (10.2 %). Incumbent Hugh Holston, who was appointed to council in 2021 after Michelle Kennedy resigned to apply for the job of director of Neighborhood Development, was fourth in his first primary, receiving 9.574 votes (10%).
Fifth place went to conservative Republican Katie Rossabi, with 9,937 votes (9.8%). Linda Wilson, the sixth and final at-large candidate to proceed to the general election, received 9,105 votes (9.6%).
In addition to the candidates, voters will decide “YES” or “NO” on five individual bonds totaling $135 million. These are:
The $30 million Housing Bond would spend $20 million to increase the number of affordable housing units in the city, with the remaining $10 being evenly divided between neighborhood investment and increasing access to home ownership.
The $70 million Parks & Recreation Bond would designate $20 million to the Greensboro Science Center to create an ocean lab and rainforest biodome, and $50 million to the planned Windsor Chavis Community Center in Nocho Park at 1010 Duke Street off East Gate City Boulevard, for a large multi-use facility that would include a library, pool and recreation center.
The $14 Million Firefighting Facilities Bond would improve and renovate Fire Station #40 on Pisgah Church Rd., Station #8 on Coliseum Blvd., Station #10 on Gate City Blvd. and Station #14 on Summit Ave.
The $6 million Law Enforcement Facilities Bond would use $3 million to renovate the fourth floor of Greensboro Police Department headquarters and $3 million for the GPD’s Records Management System.
The $15 million Transportation Bond would be used to add and improve sidewalks, streets and other infrastructure, as well as additional buses and bus shelters and improvements to the Depot.
