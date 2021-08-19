GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2019) – The Greensboro City Council will be accepting online applications for the vacant at-large seat from Friday, August 20 through Thursday, September 9 at 11:59 pm. The at-large seat was vacated when Michelle Kennedy announced her resignation from Council during its August 17 meeting.
The City Council will follow section 3.02(c) of the Greensboro City Charter to fill the vacant seat.
All completed applications will be reviewed by Council members, and each applicant may make a brief presentation during a special meeting on September 14, at which point a candidate will be selected to fill the seat.
