The Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) announces $90,000 in grants awarded through its Building an Inclusive Economy grants program. These awards bring BPI’s 2022 grantmaking total to $241,000, surpassing its record-breaking grantmaking total in 2021. This grant cycle focused on building economic empowerment for Black households in Forsyth County by addressing one or more of the following areas BPI sees as critical to building economic security and prosperity: creating accessible pathways to family-sustaining and high-paying careers, offering tools for wealth-building and financial stability, and supporting a thriving community of Black-owned businesses.
Grants were awarded to:
- Carter Blue Small Business Solutions Foundation Inc: $7,500 to provide financial education workshops on business structure, taxes, accounting, and finances for Black business owners in Forsyth County.
- EmpowerU Community Services, Inc: $15,000 to provide financial literacy workshops for parents at Carver High School and Mineral Springs Middle School
- HOMEE Program: $7,500 for a pilot introductory course on home ownership and wealth building through real estate for Black individuals
- HUSTLE Winston-Salem: $15,000 to provide mentoring, coaching, and training support for entrepreneurs and business owners of color
- My FACE, Inc: $15,000 to provide mentoring, leadership development, and career and vocational exploration for single mothers
- Southside Rides Foundation: $15,000 to provide auto body repair education, certification, and resource support for ex-offenders and at-risk teens/youth
- Read, Empower, and Distinguish (READ): $7,500 to provide job certifications, training, and stipends to low-income parents
- Sherman Academy: $7,500 to provide parents with virtual workshops on financial literacy, money management and basic computer and office skills
BPI’s grants are possible thanks to the collective pooling of resources from Forsyth County community members. In 2022 BPI provided $241,000 in grants to local programs and initiatives, investing 93% of those funds into Black-led organizations supporting the local Black community.
BPI currently offers three grant programs: Impact Grants, Advancing Equity in Education Grants, and Inclusive Economy Grants. BPI will accept video applications for its Impact Grants program beginning in early January. To learn more about these grant programs and to find ways to contribute to this work, visit bpiws.org.
