Artist brings Nina Simone to the Triad

Live entertainment is back in Greensboro, and Jasme Kelly, a soul singer known as Lady Jasme, will be performing at Carolina Theatre on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 8 p.m. Lady Jasme will be presenting “Freedom Season: The Legacy of Nina Simone,” alongside singer Mysti Mayhem, recalling the legacy of North Carolina’s own Nina Simone and her influence on music, activism, and culture.
Kelly is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she honed the theater and music skills that have propelled her to the consummate performing and recording artist she is today where she combines gritty rock, soulful blues, and infectious pop into a sound that is all her own. She is adept on the big stage as she is in small intimate settings. Kelly has performed at several Greensboro venues, such as the Rosetta Tharpe Tribute, the Stax Tribute Concert, and Tunes at Noon in La Baur Park. “I love connecting within the Triangle and Triad,” said Kelly.
Kelly is a published songwriter who has been performing in the state for about 20 years. Some of her works have been featured in major motion pictures and network television shows such as Garfield the Movie and 2005’s Kicking and Screaming. Kelly’s opening act credits include other famous artists such as B.B. King, Buddy Buy, and George Duke.
“I have been a part of the Nina Simone project, located in Tryon, North Carolina, where she is from. The Nina Simone archives were created to celebrate her life and celebrate her as a national treasure. Never as a woman, as an artist, as someone who has faced life adversities, have I ever felt more connected with any other artists like I have with Nina Simone. She is my North Star. She was me before I was me. She used her art for activism and demanded respect from others who looked down on her, but that didn’t stop her from showing her talent,” said Kelly.
Kelly said she could see some of the parallels between her and Simone’s lives. “The performance draws a line from Nina Simone’s life and music to mine. She has a song called ‘Mississippi Goddamn’ and I have a song called ‘You Get on My Damn Nerves.’”
As for the show, that’s something different.
“I came up with the idea of the freedom season, and it lies between Juneteenth and July 3rd, right before Independence Day, the American day of freedom, but a lot of us aren’t free. If not all of us are free, none of us are free,” exclaimed Kelly.
Jasme is a recipient of the Emerging Artists Grant from the Durham County Arts Council, the Wallace Ray Peppers Award for outstanding performance from the University of North Carolina, and the Best Supporting Actress award from The Independent.
“North Carolina has all this wonderful talent like Nina Simone, and John Coltrane yet is never celebrated. So, I will continue to put out music and try to contribute to how artists should be recognized in North Carolina. I am releasing my new single in July, “Sunny Days,” which will be made available on Spotify and all other music platforms,” shared Kelly.
Kelly ended with, “After Covid, what is most important is getting back out there and performing again. People don’t realize how much artists need this. Performing is our church, our release, our livelihood, our money; it’s our joy. People can sit at home and listen to music, but it’ll never live up to the experience of live performance, the synergy it releases, and how it reels everyone in unison. It’s about that reaction.”
For more information and ticket sales, visit www.CarolinaTheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.