A Midsummer Night’s Dream moves through downtown Greensboro

The wandering wonders of Shakespeare’s classic work, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, have found their story in the heart of downtown Greensboro. Goodly Frame Theatre, a Shakespeare-focused theatre that brings his stories to life, has partnered up with Creative Greensboro for the second year to introduce a not-your-average Shakespeare in the Park production, A Fantasy in the ‘Boro.
“Last year we were lucky enough to partner with Creative Greensboro for the first time to put on Finding Shakespeare: A Walking Adventure to Discover the Bard, which ended up being a huge success with multiple groups discovering four of Shakespeare’s greatest plays,” said Meredith DiPaolo Stephens, founder of Goodly Frame Theatre. “We wanted to take the same interactive element from the previous show into this one but on a larger scale with an outdoor performance that will take place throughout “The Boro District.’”
The roving rendition will take place from August 11-14, beginning at 7 p.m. “While audience members are walking through four scenes, with a drink in hand if they choose, our goal is to engage in laughter and tears as we venture into a magical world of fairies, lovers, and a donkey,” Stephens shared. “The essence is to place Shakespeare into today’s world which is exactly where it should be, with a special focus on highlighting the wonders of downtown Greensboro. It is an up-and-coming place, developing more and more, and the destination to be after 5 o’clock in the evening.
Stephens said that she found Downtown Greensboro to be the perfect setting to help tell the tale.
“Everything about Shakespeare’s stories is timely, it is about the here and the now. Furthermore, the emotions of the characters within Shakespeare’s stories are just as relevant to our lives today as they were to the lives of his audience in England when they were first written,” she said. “We are going out of our way to make every possible connection between 16th Century Shakespeare and 21st Century today.”
The show will begin on the grassy area next to Natty Greene’s Pub & Brewing Company in Greensboro, located on 345 South Elm St. As the show progresses, it will migrate block-to-block down Elm Street, eventually concluding at 511 South Elm St., just before reaching the railroad that runs through downtown.
The intimate nature of witnessing a story up close and personal is a proud point for Goodly Frame Theatre, which believes in immersing its audience in the story. With colorful attire and whimsical props, the show emits the Shakespearean atmosphere that has grown so famously familiar over past centuries.
DiPaolo has had extensive exposure to Shakespearean work, from her studying right here at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to her work at the Shakespeare Globe in London, England. She has combined all her previous performances to create a new approach to storytelling.
“By rediscovering and redefining the boundaries of performing Shakespeare, we reconnect with all forms of theatre, classical and contemporary, and encourage sustainable dialogues among the voices of Greensboro, the region, and across “this goodly frame,” the earth,” DiPaolo said.
