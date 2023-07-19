About five years ago, local sculptor Lawrence Feir was living his best life. Not long separated from an unhappy marriage of 20-something years, he reconnected with himself by making new art, running an art collaborative in downtown Greensboro, staying active with sports such as kayaking and rock climbing, and even dating. And while he felt at a loss at how to even date after so many years, he was putting himself out there and doing well. Then overnight, in the midst of his newfound joy, the rug got pulled out from under him. The sore throat he initially went to the doctor for ended up being a cancer diagnosis.
Unfamiliar with the journey ahead, Feir was eager to embark on it immediately in hopes of a full recovery. “You have this disease in you and you just want it out of you,” said the artist, “And because they don’t start treatment right away it seemed like an eternity.” Fortunately, Feir was treated at the Cone Health Cancer Center in Greensboro, a facility that provides its patients with two acres of healing gardens for relaxation, reflection, and therapeutic activities. Little did he know that this green restorative space would end up being a muse for him during what has likely been the most difficult chapter of his life.
“I didn’t know anything about the healing gardens back then I discovered them during treatment,” said Feir. “I would come out here for serenity, and at other times to kill time in between appointments.” While the hospital is actually pleasant inside, nobody really wants to be inside of it if they can help it. Other than employees of the actual facility, anyone coming through the hospital is either sick and receiving treatment, or there to be with and support a loved one undergoing treatment. It is an unhappy place where cancer patients are members of a club no one would ever sign up for. Yet Feir tried to make the best of it.
Looking to avoid the fluorescent lights he regularly found himself under while inside the center, Feir found a spot in the gardens where he was able to lose himself in his perpetual doodling. His notepad pages began filling up with sculptures that he hoped to make if he recovered. One of these doodles was a windswept tree he noticed in the garden because of the way that it was leaning. The artist sketched it several times in his notepad and eventually forgot about it for about half a year as his focus remained on his chemotherapy and radiation. With no family within 400 miles, Feir also had an angel of sorts during this time.
His significant other at the time of his diagnosis had not been dating him very long when he was told he had cancer. Aware that she had not signed up to be with a man about to undergo cancer treatment, Feir expressed his understanding if she chose to leave. However, she stayed and took care of him, a blessing he will not forget. Once in treatment, Feir was no longer able to drive nor able to get through some nights without getting ill due to nausea. His girlfriend at the time got him to and from all of his appointments, and made sure he didn’t miss any of these, especially after sleepless nights.
The healing gardens at the Cone Health Cancer Center are chaired by Mary Magrinat, the head healing gardener. Never losing hope that he would recover, one day Feir shared with someone in the garden that he would like to give back to the facility by building a sculpture in the space. When the idea reached Magrinat by word of mouth, she and Feir met to discuss the possibility further. Feir gave her the sketch of the windswept tree from his notepad and she loved it as it fit perfectly with the flora already in place. But when the idea was shared amongst other members of staff and management, it grew larger than Feir had intended it to be.
“I thought the new idea was wonderful but it was a little bit more than I could handle at that moment,” said Feir. “I had downsized my studio just before the cancer, and I still wasn’t feeling at 100 percent.” The sculptor wholeheartedly gifted his original design to the gardens and granted the staff permission to hire another artist to produce the sculpture. With a pause in between due to the pandemic, when the sculpture project finally moved forward another artist was hired to produce the work. However, the final product was far from the original design, and the reception at the hospital was not positive.
By then, Feir was doing much better healthwise, and Magrinat approached him to inquire if he would reconsider producing his original design. Feir, also disappointed with the first sculpture looking nothing like his idea, didn’t think twice and got to work on this piece he was so passionate about making in gratitude to the place and people in it that saved his life. “When you work with me you’re going to get what I tell you you’re going to get,” said the sculpture about his process. “I firmly believe in making a model and meeting with a customer as long and as often as necessary until all of their questions are answered.”
Feir’s stainless steel sculpture now stands tall as “The Tree of Hope’’ over a wall facing the healing gardens. His piece is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Bill Bowman, a highly regarded surgeon at the hospital who passed away unexpectedly in 2021. His widow, Gay Bowman, wanted something to honor his memory and found no better fitting place than the healing gardens where he worked. Upon his death, family and friends of Dr. Bowman donated money on behalf of this memorial honoring both the late surgeon, and the hope that the facility and its staff bring to all of those who walk through its doors.
Having studied at the Parsons School of Design and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Feir’s work has mostly focused on figurative drawing. Later in life, he went into photography, followed by the figurative and kinetic wind sculptures he is so well known for. Even more recently is that Feir began incorporating stainless steel in his sculptures, as he did with “Tree of Hope” at the Cone Health Cancer Center healing gardens. “I never understood the saying that cancer changes you until l was a patient,” concluded Feir. “It sure does.”
The Cone Health Cancer Center healing gardens are located at 2400 W. Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.
Feir’s work can be found at https://lawrencefeir.com.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
