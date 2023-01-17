GREENSBORO, N.C. – A deserving Greensboro Regional REALTOR® just took home a GRRA Hall of Fame award.
Robert M. Lewis was named a recipient of the GRRA Hall of Fame awards at GRRA’s January First Tuesday Installation Luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Mr. Lewis currently works in commercial real estate with NAI Piedmont Triad Commercial. He is also on the 2022-2023 GRRA Board of Directors as the RCA Director.
This award honors outstanding REALTORS or lenders within our industry and Association who have contributed consistent, outstanding service to our profession in the areas of development, environment or government, and /or leadership which have an enduring effect upon the real estate profession.
Mr. Lewis has been an active volunteer for NAR, NCR, GRRA and the Greensboro/Burlington real estate industry for the last 25 years.
His extensive resume includes membership with GRRA, the RCA and CIE, being part of several committees and becoming a REALTOR® of Distinction. He has been a very active volunteer in many organizations over that time including the Chamber of Commerce, the Boy Scouts and his church.
