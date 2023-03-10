Local Organizations Honored with United Way Spirit of North Carolina Award
High Point, NC – United Way of Greater High Point announced today that 6 organizations have been awarded the 2022 Spirit of North Carolina. These organizations have modeled a dedication to community service through their fundraising, volunteer, and advocacy efforts.
United Way of North Carolina’s annual Spirit of North Carolina Award celebrates organizations for their exemplary partnership demonstrated through fundraising and volunteer efforts, outstanding leadership, and creative team building. Additionally, organizations focusing on DEI values and individuals who are champions of United Way were be celebrated. On March 1-3, United Way of North Carolina recognized 74 winners representing 17 local United Ways at three regional events.
“The Spirit of North Carolina Award shines a light on our incredible partners, who are supporting United Way’s work and helping us achieve our goals,” said Jane Liebscher, President of the United Way of Greater High Point. “Congratulations to all the winners who have collectively made a huge impact in the lives of our neighbors across the state.”
Marsh Furniture Company was awarded the Spirit of NC award in Building Momentum and Sustainability Through Engaged Leadership or Employees. Guilford County Schools won for their Investment in Long-Term Sustainable Impact while The City of High Point led the award for Leading through the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lens. Computerway Food Systems was awarded the Spirit recognition in Building a Legacy of Community Engagement Through Volunteerism while The Salvation Army was recognized and awarded for Crisis Control and Community Resilience. Impactful and Engaging Campaign Event or Activity was the catalyst for Cross Company’s Spirit award.
In addition to the 6 award winning organizations, the United Way of North Carolina had a new category to award. The United Way Community Ambassador award was awarded to United Way of Greater High Point tireless advocate and volunteer Gart Evans.
“We are honored to have all these companies, organizations and individuals as key stakeholders for a shared future where every North Carolinian thrives and reaches their full potential,” said Joe Barnes, Vice President of Resource Development for the United Way of Greater High Point.
For more information about the Spirit of North Carolina Award and a complete list of winners, visit unitedwaync.org/spirit-north-carolina-award-winners.
About United Way of Greater High Point
United Way of Greater High Point’s Mission: We develop resources and partnerships that make a measurable difference in people’s lives.
About the Spirit of North Carolina Award
The Spirit of North Carolina Award offers United Ways in NC communities an opportunity to honor organizations whose United Way campaigns exemplify the “spirit” of their community. United Way of North Carolina leads the award nomination and judging process and presents the award annually.
