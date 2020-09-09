Rock The Block is a Winston-Salem community project
Winston-Salem, NC (September 9, 2020)– Triad Cultural Arts and the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association will sponsor a Rock the Block Planting Day in Happy Hill on Saturday, September 12, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. The event will be held on the Corner of 1400 Alder and Mock Street in Happy Hill.
Triad Cultural Arts received a beautification grant from the Garden Club Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County to support the planting of azaleas, in the circular planting bed, surrounding the Clock Tower at the entrance to the Happy Hill Neighborhood. In addition to the planting, Greater Vision Dance Company will perform an African harvest dance, a voter registration drive will be held, youth will have an opportunity to sign-up for the Happy Hill Arts program, and vendors will be onsite with an array of merchandise.
The public is encouraged to follow appropriate social distancing protocols, including wearing face masks.
“Happy Hill is the mother of all Black neighborhoods in Winston-Salem. It was a stable community into the mid-twentieth century when urban renewal and the highway impacted its social fabric. It needs and deserves the support of inside and outside entities to thrive. We believe the future is bright for this historic neighborhood,” said organizer Cheryl Harry.
Happy Hill is Winston-Salem’s oldest African American neighborhood. Originally named “Liberia,” the freedman’s village was laid out in 1872 on Moravian land at the former Schumann plantation. A community coalition, led by Cheryl Harry, Executive Director of Triad Cultural Arts, Inc., and the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association, have come together to protect, preserve, and recognize the invaluable historic resources in Happy Hill.
