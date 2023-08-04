Dozens of people showed up at Sedgefield Gardens Apartment Complex on Friday afternoon, on West Avenue in Greensboro, to support the family of two children who were assaulted by the property manager.
According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to the apartments at 3854 West Avenue in reference to an assault on Thursday, August 3 at 2:36 p.m. They determined that an assault had occurred after talking to the parents of two juvenile victims. The property manager, 62-year-old Kimberly Jennings was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault on a Child under 12.
The video of the assault has gone viral on social media and shows what is allegedly Jennings pouring soda on a young child and hitting him repeatedly with the bottle, while two other adults look on.
Jae Eury, the mother of Jace, the 11-year-old boy in the viral video, would like Jennings to be fired and she had a whole community of people standing behind her. She said that the children were upset by Jennings actions, naturally.
“I’m pissed off. The kids were angry, especially my son. It started because she hit my daughter and her brother stood up for her,” Lee said.
When she saw the video, she knew she was pressing charges.
“I want her fired. I want her life destroyed. I want her to have nothing and be nothing like she made my kids feel.”
Organizer John Awolowo, Gate City Coalition supervisor for the west side corridor area, said he wanted to do something to show support for the family. The organization is also calling for Jennings to be fired.
“We try to keep the violence down in the area and mentor the kids, so this goes hand in hand. The children are the future and we are not standing for that,” he said. “You don’t harm a child. You don’t assault a child. If the shoe were on the other foot, how would she feel? Instead of reacting with violence, we want to do it a different way.”
Awolowo mentors the kids in the neighborhood and said he was shocked to see the young man that he’s worked with in the video. He said that he is worried about how this incident will impact the young man and his future.
“It kind of hit home when I saw and heard about it. We want Justice for Jace. He may have to talk to someone. He may be traumatized from the situation and we don’t know how this is going to impact him in the long run if he sees that adults can do this to him and get away with it.”
He also questioned how many other residents have received some sort of “unfavorable reaction” from Jennings.
“How many other children have been through this? The residents feel the same way and some of them are saying this isn’t new. Maybe she needs some help or some therapy. But the property should fire her because if you’re doing this to children, it’s unacceptable. If this is ongoing she needs to be removed from her position.”
Kay Brown, president of the Greensboro chapter of the NAACP, said that the family has the organization’s full support.
“Racism will not be tolerated. Housing discrimination will not be tolerated and we stand behind the family. I have two young sons myself and I know that I would be very upset if somebody laid hands on my child,” Brown said.
YES! Weekly attempted to contact Jennings by visiting the property’s office and via phone with the number listed, however, no contact was made.
According to a spokesperson at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Jennings was released on a written promise to appear. According to the Greensboro Police Department, a criminal investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.