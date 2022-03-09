LOCAL FOOD BANK DOUBLES OPERATIONS TO SERVE MORE PEOPLE

JAMESTOWN, N.C. – Beginning Saturday, March 12, 2022, Renaissance Food Bank in Jamestown will be increasing its capacity to serve twice as many people in the area who may be suffering from food insecurity. Distribution of dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, and more will be available to anyone beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday from Renaissance Church located at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown. Renaissance Food Bank is also increasing their volunteer staff on hand to help with the increased demand. In addition to food relief, clients will be asked if they have any additional material needs which could be met by CityServe of the Triad, a partner agency of Renaissance Food Bank.
Anyone with a need is welcome to come to the food bank any Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. to register for a box of food. A photo ID is required to comply with some government grants, but no other documentation is necessary.
“We’re saddened by the fact that the Triad is one of the most food-insecure regions in the country,” says Pastor Paula Bost, executive director of the Renaissance Food Bank, “but we’re also motivated by the opportunity to do more to help.” Recent donations and grants have allowed for the expansion of food bank facilities including a walk-in freezer and more refrigerators to accommodate fresh foods.
Renaissance Food Bank is a partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and also receives food donations from local grocery stores throughout the Jamestown area. Food Bank volunteers make daily trips to pick up donations for the following Saturday’s distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering with Renaissance Food Bank can contact Pastor Paula Bost at 336.407.2674 or paulabost@RENtriad.church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.