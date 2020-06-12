END RACISM NOW is a Winston-Salem arts community project
Winston-Salem, NC (June 12, 2020) – Sixteen diverse local artists will create an historic moment for the Winston-Salem community tomorrow, Saturday, June 13, by painting a mural featuring the message “END RACISM NOW # BLM” on the street in front of the Winston-Salem City Hall. The location is 101 N. Main Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
The Winston-Salem Community Mural Project is a collaborative grassroots public art project, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. At 11:00 a.m., the public is invited to see the artists as they work, and to hear special remarks by Mayor Allen Joines and various community leaders beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The public is encouraged to follow appropriate social distancing protocols, including wearing face masks.
“This project is an artistic showing of solidarity,” said organizer Rasheeda Shankle. “When we come together as a community we can make a real impact and change the world.”
“Artists have always been thought-leaders and activists for social justice and positive change,” said Dara Silver, Vice President of Grant Programs and Partner Relations of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “They use the creative power of the arts to challenge how we see the world and inspire us to bring about social change that improves the human condition.”
The Winston-Salem Community Mural Project is being organized by Rasheeda Shankle in partnership with The City of Winston-Salem, The Minister’s Conference Winston-Salem Vicinity, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, Triad Cultural Arts, Honorable Youth, and community leaders Joshua Mack, Chelsea Jones, Casey Jones, and Larry Barron. Lead artists for the project will be compensated for their artwork by a grant from the Artists Thrive initiative supported by the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation.
