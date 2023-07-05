The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will kick off its 89th season with the stage farce The Underpants in September, but first, a cast must be assembled — and that’s where you can conceivably come in.
Auditions will be held Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 419 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and all are welcome to audition. There are seven roles for actors, ranging in age from 20 to 80. Character details can be found here: https://www.ltofws.org/auditions.
The Underpants is a comedy of manners and a comedy of errors based on Carl Sternheim’s 1910 German farce Der Hose, brought up to date by no less a talent than Steve Martin. The Underpants made its American stage debut at New York’s off-Broadway theater Classic Stage Company and was immediately popular with audiences and critics alike in its spoofery of snobbery, morality, and mistaken identity.
When Louise Markes and her neurotic husband Theo are strolling outdoors, her bloomers happen to inadvertently drop around her ankles. Although she picks them up quickly, Theo is immediately horrified that the resulting “scandal” will cost him his job as a government clerk and result in the loss of whatever social status they have — or perceive they have. Instead, it attracts the attention of two strangers who are obsessed with what they’ve casually glimpsed, and they rent the spare room in Louise and Theo’s home, although they are completely oblivious to the true motives of their new boarders.
The Little Theatre’s production of The Underpants is scheduled to run September 8th — 17th, 2023 under the direction of Lara Ianni. Rehearsals are scheduled to begin Monday, July 24th, and will tentatively be held Monday — Friday beginning at 7 p.m. Auditions will consist of reading from sides, and those who audition are requested to bring a calendar to list any potential conflicts for the rehearsals and performances.
But that’s not all: The Little Theatre will be holding auditions for its next production after The Underpants, the Mel Brooks musical The Producers, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 419 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem. There are multiple roles for men and women from 18 years of age and up, and again, no appointment is necessary. Character details can be found here: https://www.ltofws.org/auditions.
As The Producers is a musical, actors should prepare 16-32 measures of a song that showcases their vocal abilities and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be on hand, and those who audition may also bring recorded musical accompaniment. Performing a cappella is permitted but not encouraged. The audition will also include dance choreography, so people are asked to dress comfortably and bring their jazz shoes if they have them.
The Producers, based on Brooks’ 1967 debut feature (for which he won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay), is an outrageous show-biz satire detailing the duplicitous scheme of has-been Broadway producer Max Bialystock and bookish accountant Leo Bloom as they attempt to pull off the greatest swindle in the history of the Great White Way by producing the biggest musical flop ever and walking away with the investors’ money.
To this end, they choose an obscure work called Springtime for Hitler, an unabashed “tribute” to Der Fuhrer and the Third Reich. There’s just one problem: Springtime for Hitler becomes a Broadway sensation and is hailed as one of the greatest musical sendups ever staged. (Oops!)
The play opened on Broadway in 2001, ran for over 2,500 performances, and earned a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. It was later adapted into a 2005 feature film with original stars Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick reprising their stage roles as Bialystock and Bloom, respectively.
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s production of The Producers is scheduled to run October 20th — 22nd, October 26th — Oct. 29th, and November 2nd — 5th under the direction of Seph Schonekas, with music direction by Dan Dodson and choreography by Rachel Conway. Rehearsals will begin in mid-August, and those who audition are requested to bring a calendar to list any potential conflicts for the rehearsals and performances.
Both The Underpants and The Producers will be presented at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem. For any additional questions about either audition, e-mail kristina@ltofws.org.
In addition, the Little Theatre held its annual board meeting on June 20th and elected new board members Jordan Googe, Christine Gorelick, Sally Meehan, Eppie Jo Miller, and Ralph Shaw, who join continuing board members Andrea Anderson, Chad Edwards, Michaela Greene, Sarah Jenkins, Tamison Jewett, Ron Law, Lou Ann Pacula, Melissa Peller, David Swift, Dave Wils, and Jordan Xu.
The Little Theatre’s officers are Brian Joyce (president), Kathy Anne Cissna (vice president), Elizabeth J. Rief (secretary), and Mark Edwards (treasurer). Now in its 89th season, the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem (LTWS) is the oldest performing arts organization in the city. For more information, call 336-725-4001 or visit the official website: https://www.ltofws.org/.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
