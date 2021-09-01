Little Theatre appoints new technical director and opens 87th season

Joel P. McKenzie has been named technical director of the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, the oldest performing arts organization in the city of Winston-Salem.
McKenzie, who holds a BFA in production design (scenic lighting) for theater, dance, and film from the University of New Mexico, worked with the UNM theater department and as UNM’s Popejoy Hall as a production manager in collaboration with Broadway Across America on such popular shows as Book of Mormon, Cinderella, Matilda, and Wicked. He also worked on lighting, scenic, and sound design for numerous community theater and film and television productions throughout Albuquerque and Santa Fe, including such acclaimed series’ as Better Call Saul, Graves, and Night Shift.
“We’re privileged and excited to have this skilled young artist join our staff,” said Philip Powell, executive director of LTWS. “Joel brings a lot of needed expertise and enthusiasm to this position, and we look forward to bringing our community many stunning productions with his help.”
One of those productions, A.R. Gurney’s award-winning comedy Sylvia, which kicks off LTWS’s 87th season, opens Sept. 10th at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, and is scheduled to run through Sept. 19th.
The story focuses on an upwardly mobile couple in the 1990s. Greg is a successful financial trader who finds a bright, affectionate dog in Central Park whom he names Sylvia and brings home to his wife, Kate. The new addition to the household rankles Kate, who is determined to get rid of the dog.
The original 1995 off-Broadway production of Sylvia starred Blythe Danner, Charles Kimbrough, and Sarah Jessica Parker (as Sylvia). The 2015 Broadway revival starred Matthew Broderick (Parker’s real-life husband), Julie White, and Annaleigh Ashford (as Sylvia).
The Little Theatre’s production stars Chad Edwards as Greg, Hayley Hanson as Kate, and Britt Stone as Sylvia, and is directed by Nick Zayas.
“I’ve always thought that the best comedies can make you roll with laughter one minute and then have you wiping away tears the next. I think this play does that,” said Zayas. “Sylvia is a tricky role to play because I really think the optimism and seemingly endless supply of affection that people seem to connect with in their pets has to be there, or else it will just be a farcical portrait of a human acting like a dog. Britt Stone does a phenomenal job of balancing the physical embodiment of those animal impulses with the real emotion, pathos, and sweetness that people will recognize from their own experience with dogs. It’s a heartwarming show for everyone, but especially anyone who has ever loved a pet.”
Sylvia will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices range from $12-$14, with discounts for students (with valid ID), senior citizens, and groups of 10 or more. Due to strong language, the play is recommended for audiences 15 and older.
There will be an opening-night reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10th, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and wine. During the run of the production, LTWS has joined forces with the Forsyth Humane Society (FHS). Patrons and volunteers who wish to make an impact on the lives of shelter pets are encouraged to donate FHS “wish-list” items by bringing them to the show or shopping their Amazon or Chewy wish lists at https://forsythhumane.org/wishlist/.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PRC lab test result from 48 hours prior to the scheduled performance audiences wish to attend in order to enter their venues, including Hanesbrands Theatre. Face masks are also required while inside the building, as required by the city of Winston-Salem.
For advance tickets or more information, call (336) 725-4001 or visit the official Little Theatre website: https://www.ltofws.org/.
