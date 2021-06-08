Spike Cohen, the 2020 Libertarian candidate for Vice President and first millennial on the ballot in all fifty states, will be speaking at the NC Libertarian convention next Fri., June 18 and Sat., June 19 at the Shrine Club @ 5010 High Point Rd. in Greensboro.
Spike's last visit to North Carolina was during the presidential campaign in October where he spoke at rallies in Durham and Charlotte supporting his running mate Jo Jorgensen.
Spike will talk with anyone, and NO topic is off the table. Spike is a regular on FOX Business and has been on tour since the campaign to talk about ending qualified immunity, ending the drug war, opening our borders, and bringing the troops home. We will gladly make time for any journalists who want to talk with Spike for their newspaper, radio program, or news network between now and the convention.
