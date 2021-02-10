Let’s talk about S-E-X, baby: Her Box promotes self-love and healing

Netricia Wilkins wants to bring out the sexy in every woman.
“I want women to be able to express their sexuality, whatever that means freely. I have to be really clear with that because, for some reason, people think sexuality, and they just go over the top, but that may not be your thing,” she explained. “I have women who come to me that haven’t worn shorts in years or that have never worn shorts. For them that’s sexy. I want women to be able to feel their type of sexy and to live in that, whatever it is, without feeling like they have to alter themselves.”
Through her Winston-Salem based business, Her Box, she and other teachers promote sex positivity, sexual awakening, self-love, yoni wellness, and healthy relationships. Through classes, wellness workshops, and retreats, patrons can learn more about yoni steams, natural herbs and ingredients to assist with feminine issues, and how to care for their vaginas naturally without the use of conventional medications and chemicals. Some classes promote self-love through journaling, masturbation and connecting with yourself, and loving what you see, flaws and all. Yoga and meditation classes are also offered at the space.
“Sex is that one thing that we are told to avoid or try to keep private, but it is the one thing that really helps to change our lives and helps us manifest a better life,” she said.
Her Box also offers various dance classes, including sensual stretch, twerk, fantasy, and pole classes. Class sizes range from one-on-one to groups and bachelorette parties. A beginner pole class can teach everything from spins, simple transitions, and floorwork. The practice, which has become widely popular over the past decade, helps to increase flexibility, build strength, and tone the body while helping the dancer gain confidence. The last, according to Wilkins, is most important.
“A lot of my classes, that’s what they’re about. When we’re doing pole, I tell them ‘don’t worry about trying to look like me, feel you’ or ‘What makes you feel sexy while you’re doing this?’ It’s about finding, learning, and tapping into you. That just comes with learning and being vulnerable with yourself, being honest with yourself, and transparent. So I really help you to step out of your comfort zone but really in your comfort zone.”
Wilkins was first introduced to the idea after being gifted a pole class experience for her 29th birthday. While she and her friends had a great time, the class sparked something more profound in her.
So much so that the spark grew into a flame as she installed poles in her garage and taught herself the practice for the next six months, eventually opening The Candy Shop in 2009. While that initiative was geared towards fitness and poling, that flame would grow into a roaring fire causing The Candy Shop to evolve into Her Box.
“I really wanted to help people feel the way I did that first class, which was confident in a new way. Sex is so taboo, and we’re not really open to really embrace that publicly without feeling like we have to act a certain way or be a certain way, so it’s really hard for women to connect in that way. I wanted women to feel that confidence because it was so life-changing for me,” she explained. “It evolved as I got more familiar with the feeling and understanding that this was sexual power that I ignited and was being tapped into. It’s about being able to teach women about the power to connect sexually and about the power that they possess. It’s about bringing a new attitude and really understanding who you are, owning that and being okay with that.”
It’s also a place of healing.
On the first and third Sundays of each month, a Robin’s Nest is offered to those who’ve suffered sexual trauma. As a victim or survivor, as Wilkins likes to say, of sexual abuse, it was vital for her to offer a space for sexual healing. The bi-monthly group, names after her mother who died of breast cancer, provides resources for those in need.
“I think that first class helped me take a place where I felt ashamed or fearful and turn it into a place where it was empowering,” she said. “It’s not always easy to reach out for help. Here I give resources to people who are wanting to own their own power and reach out for help. It’s open to anybody and deeper than what people see first, which is just the sex part of what I do.”
Her Box also offers couples sex consultations and lap dances, a demand that Wilkins said she’s seen an uptick in as of late. So much so that she’s expanding her classes.
“For the last six months, I’ve had more men in the background listening or making sure their wives don’t miss their classes because of the benefits of it,” she said. “To talk about sex is life-changing, but we don’t even think about it first when we think about how we can make our sex lives better. That’s what’s going to make it easier for victims to come out from sexual abuse, and it’s going to help to build relationships at the same time.”
Wilkins said if you want to make your sex life better with your partner or spouse, communication is key.
“Communicate your needs and desires to your partner. You should be able to freely express those, whether it be to say ‘I’m not satisfied’ or ‘I’d like to try this’. It doesn’t mean that you have to do it, but you should be about to talk about it. This includes creating boundaries.”
After you communicate your needs to your partner, you should trust that they heard you and come up with a plan to execute. She said she advises her couples to make a sex bucket list, a list of things you want to do or explore sexually.
“Does that mean everything on that list needs to be checked off? No, but it gives you a great talking and starting point,” she said. “Just because you want to explore doesn’t mean that you’re not satisfied. It just means that you want to do something new because it’s easy to get caught up in the mundane parts of life. It’s not personal, it’s about pleasure."
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/herbox336.
