“We now have sports wagering in North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper at his June 14 signing of House Bill 347, which legalized in-person and online sports betting in North Carolina. Calling the ratification a “great day,” Cooper said the new law will help the state “compete, make sure taxpayers receive a share, create many good-paying jobs, and foster strong economic opportunity.”
The bill, which passed both chambers of the General Assembly with minimal opposition, allows betting on college and professional sports to begin on January 8, although the North Carolina Lottery Commission has up to a year to implement it. This means that North Carolinians will be able to start making legal sports wagers by June 14, 2024 at the latest, but possibly as early as the second week of January. Calling the commissioners “hard at work,” Cooper suggested betting will begin sooner rather than later.
The legislation makes the North Carolina State Lottery Commission responsible for issuing licenses and collecting any license application fees. Types of licensures include interactive sports wagering licenses, service provider licenses, and sports wagering supplier licenses, all of which will be valid for five years.
Cooper was joined at the signing ceremony by representatives from NASCAR, the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Football Club, and the PGA Tour. “We are extremely grateful for all of the hard work by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to get this bill to the finish line,” said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the Hurricanes. “We will now have the opportunity to build a world-class sports-wagering facility to expand the entertainment options around PNC Arena.”
“This is truly a bipartisan accomplishment,” said the governor during the signing ceremony at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, home to the Hornets. He then appeared to anticipate the arguments of those who opposed legalized betting. “Look,” said Cooper, “this is a very real thing, and it exists now. We already know sports gambling is going on in our state. This gives us the opportunity to put up safeguards. This legislation provides funding for treatment and prevention for people with addiction and gambling problems.”
According to a survey released on May 24 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, sports betting is increasingly popular among Americans between 18 and 22 years old, 58% of whom have done it at least once, and is particularly prevalent on college campuses, where 67% of students have engaged in it on multiple occasions. Forty-one percent of those collegiate gamblers have bet on their schools’ teams and 35% have used a student bookmaker. The survey also reported 16% as having engaged in at least one risky gambling behavior and that 6% have lost more than $500 on sports bets in a single day.
A 2022 attempt to legalize sports betting failed in the NC House by one vote, after Guilford County’s Pricey Harrison and Democratic whip Marcia Morey convinced fellow Democrat John Ager to join the opposition. But earlier this month, the latest measure cleared its final hurdle after the House concurred with Senate changes to the bill.
One of H.B. 347’s House sponsors, Lincoln County Republican Jason Saine, praised his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, echoing the governor in calling the legislation a “bipartisan effort.”
Currently, sports betting is only allowed at Catawba Nation and Eastern Band of Cherokee casinos. The new law will permit up to 12 online sports betting apps. Those who administer them must pay a $1 million licensing fee, with an additional $1 million renewal fee after five years. The state will levy an 18% privilege tax for their activities.
Ten state university athletic departments, including three in the Triad, will each receive an annual $300,000. Along with NC A&T, UNC-Greensboro and Winston-Salem State, these departments are the ones at Appalachian State, East Carolina, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, North Carolina Central, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington, and Western Carolina.
Along with these universities, proceeds will be divided between North Carolina’s general fund and the newly-created Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, providing grants to entities that “foster job creation and investment” from such “major sporting events” as NASCAR races and golf competitions.
The new state law allows eight venues to apply for in-person sportsbooks, the term for a place where gamblers can legally wager on various sports competitions, including golf, football, basketball, baseball, ice hockey, soccer, horse racing, greyhound racing, boxing, and mixed martial arts. The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, which allowed only Nevada, Oregon, Montana, and Delaware to legally wager on sports other than horse and greyhound racing and jai alai, was ruled unconstitutional in 2018, freeing states to legalize sports betting at their discretion.
The only sportsbook in the Triad will be at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The other sportsbook locations are Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, Motor Speedway, Spectrum Center, and Quail Hollow Country Club; Raleigh’s PNC Arena; Cary’s WakeMed Soccer Park; and North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Along with Republican co-sponsor Saine, Governor Cooper was joined by Democrats Zack Hawkins and Paul Lowe for the bill signing. Hawkins is the state house representative for District 31, which includes Durham, and Lowe’s state senate District 32 includes part of Forsyth County.
Speaking at the ceremony, Lowe recalled not only crossing the political aisle to work on the bill, but his frequent visits to the State House to do so, and how last year, those efforts “came up one vote short.”
“But over the Christmas break, we kept making phone calls and talking to folks, and we got it done. One of the things that I will say that I enjoyed and that Jason Saine was responsible for, was making me a fan of NASCAR.”
“We know [sports betting] is happening in the dark, and this opportunity allows us to bring it into the light,” said Hawkins.
The history of gambling legislation in North Carolina goes back to 1802 when the legislature allowed 62 lotteries. Resistance to such legislation goes back to 1835 when those lotteries were banned as part of a nationwide ant-lottery movement.
Bingo at fairs and exhibitions was legalized in many counties in 1945, with Guilford limiting it to charities but several coastal communities imposing no such restrictions. Laws allowing charitable raffles in particular counties were passed in 1977.
In 1979, this patchwork system of county and municipal laws was replaced by a single statewide one allowing bingo and raffles for non-profit organizations, and unregulated bingo games with prizes under $10. In 1983, charitable bingo operators were required to be licensed by the Department of Revenue.
In 1939, the General Assembly authorized a horse or dog track outside of Morehead City. The Carolina Racing Association opened its greyhound track there in 1948. A similar act was passed for Currituck County in 1949. In 1954, North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the Moorhead and Currituck legalizations violated the state constitution by granting a monopoly to a private entity.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee’s high-stakes bingo games began in 1982, after a federal court decision exempting reservations from state limits on bingo prizes. In 1994, the Tribal Council reached a compact with Governor Jim Hunt under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, allowing construction of a casino with electronic games requiring “skill or dexterity.” The $82-million Harrah’s Cherokee Casino opened in 1997. After negotiating a new compact with Governor Beverly Perdue, the Cherokee casino began offering table games in 2012, and the tribe was allowed to build a second casino, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River, which opened in 2015 in Murphy, North Carolina.
In 2013, the Catawba Nation applied to take land into trust for their proposed casino even though the tribe’s main reservation was just over the state line in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and it owned no sovereign land in North Carolina. The Catawba Two Kings Casino opened at the Kings Mountain Travel Center in 2021.
In July 2019, the North Carolina legislature amended the state’s compact with federally-recognized tribes, allowing them to sportsbooks for legal sports betting. The Eastern Band of Cherokee opened sportsbooks in Cherokee and Murphy casinos in 2021. The Catawba Nation followed suit in 2022 by opening a sportsbook in Kings Mountain.
Not everyone agrees that expanding legalized gambling in North Carolina is a good thing, particularly when it comes to sports betting. On the same day that Cooper signed the bill, Rep. Pricey Harrison denounced it from the State House floor. Despite some improvements from its previous version, said Harrison “this predatory gambling bill is still predatory. It’s going to hurt North Carolina, and it doesn’t look like we’re going to achieve very much in exchange.”
