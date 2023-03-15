“They stole my son from me and won’t even release the name of the officer who did it,” said Wakita Doriety during a March 9 press conference in front of the United States District Court in downtown Greensboro, at which Doriety wiped tears from her face while embraced by three of her surviving children.
Prior to Doriety’s tearful speech, her attorneys announced a federal lawsuit over the killing of her 17-year-old son Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw by Greensboro police during a Market Street traffic stop on August 21 of last year.
According to the only statement from the GPD about the incident, “it was determined the vehicle was stolen.” Minutes later, Crenshaw was shot multiple times by a police officer and died at the scene. A minor described, by the GPD as 15 but by the Crenshaw family as 14, was in the front passenger seat of the moving car when the officer fired into it. Three other minors fled the vehicle. Neither Crenshaw nor the other minors were armed.
Last September, Crenshaw’s sister Nakita told Triad City Beat that a group of teenagers had picked her brother up at their Fayetteville home hours before he was killed in Greensboro. Speaking at a memorial last September, Doriety said that the person who reported the stolen car was a soldier who lent the vehicle to the teens and called the Fayetteville police when it wasn’t returned that afternoon.
The GPD press release stated, “While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”
What this description leaves out, alleged by the complaint filed by Doriety’s attorneys, is that the suspect’s vehicle sideswiped the officer’s car while attempting a three-point turn out of the Super G parking lot and that the officer identified in the Complaint as Defendant John Doe “was still seated inside of his patrol vehicle and at no time was in any imminent threat of harm.”
“Once Nasanto’s vehicle came to rest in a parking space,” continues the complaint, “Defendant Doe” exited his vehicle and commanded Crenshaw to “get on the ground now!” When Crenshaw pulled away from the officer, “Doe” stepped forward and fired. “At no time was Defendant in the trajectory path of Nasanto’s moving vehicle.”
It describes Crenshaw as receiving gunshot wounds to his right forearm, right-side rib cage, and the right side of his neck, and alleges “the trajectory of the bullets entering Nasanto’s body is consistent with Defendant Doe standing on the side of Nasanto’s moving vehicle and not in the trajectory path.”
The Complaint cites the North Carolina case of Williams v. Strickland, 917 F.3d 763 (4th Cir. 2019), in which the Court ruled:
“Officers had violated the Fourth Amendment to the extent that they started to use deadly force, or continued to use deadly force, once the car had driven by them — i.e., once it was no longer reasonable for them to believe that the car was about to run them (or their fellow officers) over.”
Doriety is represented in the lawsuit by High Point attorney Chimeaka White and Atlanta-based attorney Harry M. Daniels. Daniels represented the family of Andrew Brown Jr. in their lawsuit against the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office after Brown was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. While bodycam videos of the killing have been blocked from public release by judicial order, Daniels alleged they depicted Brown sitting in his parked car with both hands on the wheel when he was shot. In June of 2022, Brown’s family was awarded a $3 million settlement, approved by the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners.
During the March 9th press conference, Daniels compared Crenshaw’s killing to Brown’s, alleging the only difference was “Nasanto was not an adult.” Attorney White told the press, “More than likely, we won’t find out the name of the officer until the discovery phase is open.”
The city of Greensboro has refused to comply with public information requests for the name of the officer who killed Crenshaw, even though public records librarian Kurt Brenneman stated in a December 27 email that “the name of the officer is a public record.”
This litigation comes in the wake of lawsuits over the deaths of Marcus Deon Smith and Joseph Lopez Jr., killed by Greensboro police in 2018 and 2021. The Smith case was settled last October for $2.57 million. Hours after the Lopez lawsuit was announced last July, the GPD fired officer Matthew Hamilton and the District Attorney indicted him for manslaughter. In the ongoing civil suit, the city funded Hamilton’s defense by attorney Amiel Rossabi, which City Attorney Chuck Watts stated is in accordance with a 1980 city council resolution requiring the city to pay the legal bills of sued employees even if they are fired for a criminal offense.
