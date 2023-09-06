If the Piedmont Triad seems a happier, more hilarious place of late, it may be because the North Carolina Comedy Festival has returned. The festival, which runs until Sunday, has brought together some 300 comedians from across the nation and Canada. Since its inception, the festival has made inroads into becoming one of the premier events of its kind in the region.
“Comedy has such a great way of bringing people together,” said Jennie Stencel, owner and creative director of the Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro and executive producer of the North Carolina Comedy Festival alongside producer Steve Lesser. “This is the festival’s fifth year — COVID wrecked one — and they have grown and been lots of fun! We bring comedians with all different styles of comedy, viewpoints, and backgrounds. There’s something for everyone!”
The festival’s many events include multiple shows nightly through Sunday at the Idiot Box Comedy Club, located at 503 N. Greene Street in Greensboro. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 336-274-2699 or visit https://www.idiotboxers.com/. Friday at 8 p.m., the festival brings “Stand-Up at the Crown!” to the Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene Street in Greensboro. Tickets are $12 (advance) and $15 (at the door). For more information, call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com/.
This Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., there will be a pair of stand-up comedy shows at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $7. For more information, call 336-725-4646 or visit https://mpcws.simpletix.com/. Also this Saturday, at 8 p.m., there will be a special stand-up comedy presentation at Camel City Playhouse, 110 W. Seventh Street, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 336-546-7543 or visit https://camelcityplayhouse.com/. These shows are recommended for audiences 21 and over.
Two veterans of previous North Carolina Comedy Festivals are Erin Lok and Dusty Cagle, and both are back for an encore this year — and, they hope, for years to come.
“This will be my third time attending the North Carolina Comedy Fest and I can’t tell you enough how excited I am to be back,” Lok said. “Since my first year it was obvious Jennie has set a very high standard for her festival by meticulously hand-picking each performer herself which makes it a real treat to not just perform but to watch the other shows. I’m excited to return and see all these hysterical friendly faces I’ve grown to love and to meet new ones who are getting in for the first time. For the comedians, it is non-stop with shows, open mics, industry workshops, headshots, and she even goes to the trouble of feeding us dinner every night! To be a part of a festival that is so incredibly thought-out for the participants as well as the audience is a great honor.”
Her sentiments are echoed by North Carolina native Cagle (originally from Denton): “The festival is such a fun and busy time that it really makes Greensboro feel like New York City or Chicago with all the comics and shows going on! I love meeting comedians I’ve never met and seeing them use their talents and inspire not just me but all the other comics. To have this much talent in one state for 10 days should be illegal!”
Not only do Lok and Cagle enjoy participating in the festival, but they also enjoy watching their fellow comedians. “Working and being around all the talent at the festival for 10 days means long nights and little sleep but it’s so very worth it,” said Cagle. “The connections we make at this event are crucial to growth — business-wise and talent-wise — and there’s no way to leave this (festival) without becoming a better comic and more inspired. One of the best parts is meeting people and becoming friends and watching their careers grow and flourish. Iron sharpens iron, and the performers at the North Carolina Comedy Festival are easily the sharpest of the sharp! The variety is top-notch too because of all the different styles and forms of stand-up, plus the improv and sketch groups are of the highest caliber. There’s literally something for everyone to enjoy at the North Carolina Comedy Festival and we’re extremely fortunate to have it!”
There’s the old adage that laughter is the best medicine, and Lok is a firm believer.
“There is not one person in the world whose day wouldn’t be made better with a laugh,” she observed. “What’s best about it is once you get one person laughing it’s infectious and takes on a life of its own. Most people are working hard each day just to put food on the table and put a roof over their heads so if just one giggle can bring them levity in a tough situation, that’s really a beautiful thing. As someone who has had personal losses over the past few years, I can honestly say that humor has always been my escape.”
The topics addressed by the comedians range far and wide, and contemporary politics is perhaps a likely target, although not the predominant one.
“Politics is a joke in and of itself — hardy-har-har,” Lok quipped, “but I don’t think we’ll see too much political humor. I’ve noticed a trend where comedians are really digging into their authentic selves and sharing intimate and hilarious parts of their lives with the world, so I think we’ll see more of that. Will political humor overlap? Sure! But I don’t think it’ll be the main theme.”
“The Triad’s comedy scene has grown by leaps in the last 20 years and is really something to be impressed by,” said Stencel.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
