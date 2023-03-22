One of the more popular additions at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston-Salem has been the live stand-up comedy shows presented in association with Greensboro’s The Idiot Box Comedy Club. On Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m., the “Make-A-Wish Fundraiser Comedy Show” will be presented at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here: https://www.simpletix.com/e/steve-lesser-make-a-wish-fundraiser-comedy-tickets-127467. The show is recommended for audiences 21 years of age and over.
“We teamed up with The Idiot Box to do live stand-up comedy shows just as everything began to reopen from the pandemic,” recalled Zack Fox, Marketplace Cinemas general manager. “It seemed like a perfect time to help Winston-Salem laugh a bit. Now it seems like the perfect time to do a comedy show to help support a great cause. Our audiences have loved the comedy shows and they’ve become a regular part of our schedule.”
The self-explanatory event will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a cause near and dear to Lesser’s heart. He is the father of three children.
“Last year I did the Make-A-Wish fundraiser event called the ‘Trailblaze Challenge,’ a 28.3-mile, one-day hike,” he said. “It’s the kind of organization that is easy to support when you learn about the lasting effects of the wishes for critically ill children and their families. Parents would often share the Make-A-Wish as part of their family’s journeys and talking about the positive impact for their children. When I saw the opportunity to support, I ‘stepped up’ — pardon the pun.”
“I remember the tremendous amount of love and support Steve received last year for a ‘Make-A-Wish’ trail hike,” Fox said. “Steve has inspired many new people — including other comedians — to join the hike this year. Steve is a brilliant comic and a wonderful soul. We are so happy to join him in helping him raise funds for Make-A-Wish. It’s been an incredible and inspiring series of events — all led by Steve.”
“Last year I was able to successfully and personally help raise over $4,000,” Lesser said. “Part of that was a significant donation from The Idiot Box Comedy Club, where we raised money through comedy. I had a stand-up comedy show featuring a couple of comedian friends to host and feature. In fact, we just completed a similar show at The Idiot Box on March 11th. This year we not only had that show but will have the show on March 31 at Marketplace Cinemas at 8 p.m.
“It has been a great experience working with Zack,” Lesser said. “We have known Zack for a while — he performs improv at The Idiot Box with the Everlasting Improvers, one of the two current improv troupes at The Idiot Box. During the pandemic, we found this idea of performing stand-ups at the Marketplace Cinemas. Another reason to get people in the door for the Marketplace team and another place for our stand-up community to have a new venue to reach a new audience and have amazing shows. Zack continues to be a great partner and jumped on board to help raise money for Make-A-Wish.”
If laughter is indeed the best medicine, Lesser is proud to be a practitioner of that healing art.
“The more I hear about Make-A-Wish the more I understand what it means to the critically ill children and their families,” he said. “Everyone knows about the family trips to Disney World or Disney Land, or the experiences with children’s idols like Taylor Swift or the more than 200 wishes fulfilled by John Cena, but there are so many more stories. Knowing how much these wishes mean for the ‘wish kids’ and their families and how many children are awaiting wish-fulfillment means Make-A-Wish is in need of support for people that are in need of the support they give.”
With nearly three decades of experience to his credit, Lesser began his comedy career with the improvisational troupe ComedySportz, where he was a triple threat: Performer, instructor, and artistic director. He has performed sketch comedy with the Wikimedians, No F in Sketch, 500-lb Monster, and Jocularity Brothers, to name a few. As a stand-up performer, he has over 4,500 performance credits that have taken him from Las Vegas to Dublin, Ireland — and numerous points in-between. He is also the producer of the North Carolina Comedy Festival (scheduled for Sept. 1-10, 2023) and the founder of The Idiot Box.
“I got into comedy in 1994 doing improv,” Lesser said. “That’s where Jennie (Stencel) and I met in ’96, then we moved to Greensboro to open up The Idiot Box Comedy Club, which is coming up on its 20th anniversary — quite the milestone for a ‘Mom & Pop’ comedy club!”
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
