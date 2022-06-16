Larry McCray, Legendary Blues Singer & Guitarist, Slated for 2022 Coltrane Jazz Fest
HIGH POINT, NC -- The legendary rust belt bluesman, Larry McCray, has joined the lineup for the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF). He is scheduled to perform on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Oak Hollow Park, High Point, NC.
Known for his singing and guitar style, McCray is one of the last great blues shouters; one who can sing without vocal amplification -- in the spirit of B.B. King, Luther Allison, and Little Milton. McCray worked on a General Motors assembly line while developing his music and playing club dates throughout Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Michigan. The term rust belt is synonymous with that region of the country hit by industrial decline and abandoned factories rusted from exposure to the elements.
McCray released his first album, “Ambition” in 1990 for which he is credited with creating a contemporary blues sound by fusing elements of blues, rock, and soul. He followed that with the 1993 release of “Delta Hurricane.” Both albums received critical acclaim. Throughout the nineties, Larry McCray continued to help define blues rock by collaborating with artists such as his Point Blank Records labelmate and fellow guitarist Albert Collins. The industry took notice.
Over the years, the Magnolia, Arkansas native battled prostate cancer, successive personal tragedies, and creative missteps which combined to derail his path to success. Yet, McCray continued to tour as his means to pay the bills and built a powerful reputation by doing so.
Re-igniting his career, McCray released his latest album, “Blues Without You” in March. It is his first new recording in seven years, produced by two industry titans of the blues/rock genre, Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith.
“Larry’s still a relatively young man, with a lot to say, and the world needs to know who he is,” Bonamassa said of his artist. “It’s the perfect time to have a rebirth of his music.”
McCray was named the Orville H. Gibson (in honor of the vaunted Gibson Guitar founder) Male Blues Guitarist of the Year in 2000, won the Top Guitarist prize in the International Blues Matters 2014 writer’s poll and was awarded the “Sunshine” Sonny Payne Award for Blues Excellence in 2015. The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF) honors Coltrane, a High Point, NC native son who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts. Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.