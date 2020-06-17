GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, KERNERSVILLE, NC – Two lanes and an exit along Interstate 40 west of Greensboro are set to close Wednesday night as sign work continues for the Business 40 Improvements Project.
Weather permitting, the two right lanes of westbound I-40 are scheduled to close between Sandy Ridge Road (Exit 208) and the I-40/U.S. 421 split from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. The exit for U.S. 421 North (Exit 206) is also scheduled to close from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
As the U.S. 421 North exit closes at 11 p.m., motorists wishing to take the exit will be directed to a detour route along I-40 West and N.C. 66 (Exit 203) to access U.S. 421. Should the work be completed prior to 6 a.m., the lane closures will be removed and the exit reopened at that time.
Drivers should slow down and be cautious near the work zone and allow extra time for the detour.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.