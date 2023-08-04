ASHEBORO – At age 12, he picked up his first guitar at a NASCAR track and started writing songs. And from the stage at Randleman High School to the sacred circle of the Grand Ole Opry, Randolph County native and former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty has proven that stock car racing isn’t his only talent. Come hear for yourself as Kyle performs a selection of original tunes from his personal songbook at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9, during a free concert at the historic Sunset Theatre in downtown Asheboro, as part of the Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series event.
Begun in 2018, the Sunset Series brings high profile speakers and performers to the Sunset Theatre. It is sponsored by the Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau, the City of Asheboro and the Friends of the Randolph County Public Libraries.
Although widely known as a NASCAR driver and analyst, Kyle always has had a passion for music. He received his first guitar at age 12 from a traveling preacher at the racetrack. Soon after, he began writing his own music, finding creative influences in Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Carole King, James Taylor, Harry Chapin and Jim Croce. In the 1980s, Kyle took to the stage for a brief period after signing with RCA Records. He has opened up for acts such as Randy Travis, The Oak Ridge Boys and Hank Williams, Jr., and has performed on the Grand Ole Opry. Today, Kyle frequently performs his original music in intimate shows across North Carolina and surrounding states.
Outside of his music, Kyle can be seen twice weekly on ”NASCAR America,” streaming on Peacock; on pre- and post-race NASCAR Cup and Xfinity coverage on NBC and USA Network; and as host on his new show, ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty’ on the Circle Network. He also co-hosts the weekly radio show, "Fast Talk" on the Performance Racing Network. He penned the best-selling memoir Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing in 2022. Kyle also leads his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, one of the country’s most popular charity motorcycle rides, which raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp for children with chronic and serious medical conditions created by the Petty family in honor of Kyle’s late son, Adam.
The Sunset Theatre is located at 234 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. For more information, contact the Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau at 800-826-2672.
