Ceramics and Fabric Works Explore Colonialism, Cultural Identity, Aesthetics, and the Performance of Self
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to host CORPUS, an exhibition of ceramics and fabric works by Peruvian American artist Kukuli Velarde. An opening reception with the artist will be held Thursday, July 20 from 6–8pm, with remarks at 6:30pm. Admission is free and open to the public.
CORPUS is comprised of ceramic and fabric works that encourage reflection on the meaning of survival in the face of colonialism. Fifteen ceramic sculptures, each with matching tapestries, will be presented in a symbolic representation of the annual Corpus Christi festival in Cusco, Perú. The sculptures reference indigenous pre-Columbian forms and iconographies in a visual representation of syncretic aesthetic, cultural, and religious traditions. CORPUS engages with and confronts Perú's Spanish colonial past, asserting that pre-Columbian sacred entities and the worldview they inhabit were not vanquished by Spanish conquerors, but instead cleverly blended with their Catholic counterparts, ensuring their survival. So too, have the diverse peoples of Perú and greater Latin America formed and reformed political, religious, and cultural identity in the shadow of centuries-long oppression. Velarde's CORPUS asks viewers to consider this resilience via her stunningly detailed and humorously thought-provoking work.
Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS was organized by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, College of Charleston School of the Arts; Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College; and University of Texas at San Antonio's Southwest Campus. Kukuli Velarde: CORPUS is co-sponsored by FIRST BANK.
EXHIBITION PROGRAMS
2nd Saturday: Family Art Activities
Saturday, August 12, 10am - 1pm
At this monthly family-friendly art program, visitors will work with clay to create expressive faces and figures inspired by Kukuli Velarde's work. Additional decorative materials will be available for visitors to add more personality and color to their sculptures. 2nd Saturday is free and open to the public.
Saturday, September 9, 10am - 1pm
At this monthly family-friendly art program, visitors will work with fabric and other decorative materials to create vibrant hanging banners inspired by Kukuli Velarde's exhibition. 2nd Saturday is free and open to the public.
Fireside: Forest to Flame
Thursday, September 7, 6 - 8pm
Drawing connections to the wood-fired kiln on SECCA's grounds, four artists from the Sawtooth School's artist-in-residence program will explore their approach to sculpture and ceramics in dialogue with Kukuli Velarde's exhibition at SECCA's ongoing artist talk series. Participating artists include Sam McCall, Rebecca Juliette-Duex, Cary Nathanson, and Max Saunders. Fireside is held at the historic Hanes House at SECCA, and admission is free and open to the public.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Kukuli Velarde is a Peruvian American artist based in Philadelphia, PA. Velarde is a multi-talented artist, working in ceramic, painting, drawing, and installation. Much of her work draws on pre-Columbian traditional forms and iconographies, highlighting colonized and syncretic identities and aesthetic systems. Velarde received a BFA from Hunter College in New York City. She is the recipient of such awards as the John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship (2015), Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant (2012), and Joan Mitchell Foundation grant (1997). Her work can be found in the collections of Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Lima, Perú; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, among many others.
Kukuli Velarde's website is KukuliVelarde.com
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture.
SECCA is located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. Recent exhibiting artists include Beverly McIver, Will Wilson, Kara Walker, Lonnie Holley, Elizabeth Alexander, Esteban Cabeza de Baca, Freeman Vines, Jillian Mayer, and Antoine Williams. An ongoing Southern Idiom exhibition series highlights the work of Winston-Salem artists. Learn more at https://secca.org.
