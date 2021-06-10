Note: The residence located at 2339 Whisperwood Street Rural Hall, NC is located in the territorial jurisdiction of the Winston-Salem Police Department. Therefore, the below referenced investigation was conducted by detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
At approximately 9:53 p.m. Sun., June 6, 2021, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and members of Emergency Medical Services responded to the residence located at 2339 Whisperwood Street after receiving a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at that location.
Officers and EMS personnel encountered 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith in the residence. Kendall was immediately transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.
Another juvenile was also in the home when police and emergency services personnel arrived. The personal information of that juvenile is protected and not available for release. Officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel identified signs of trauma and injury to the second juvenile and he/she was subsequently taken into protective custody for medical treatment.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation into the death of Kendall Smith and the injury(s) inflicted upon the second juvenile. Investigators have worked closely with medical personnel and authorities with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office as part of both investigations.
On June 8, 2021, the Medical Examiner determined that the manner of death for the minor was homicide. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Monique Smith at her residence without incident.
Kimberly Monique Smith is charged with Murder in the death of Kendall Smith. Ms. Smith is also charged with Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, as it relates to the investigation into the injuries inflicted upon the second juvenile.
The death of Kendall Smith marks the 15th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2021, as compared to 12 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.
Update June 9, 2021: Ms. Smith remains in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. As related to the Murder charge, there is no bond. As related to the Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, there is a $200,000.00 bond. There is no court information at this time.
A booking photograph of Ms. Smith is above.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
