The County’s Recycling Center at 445 Lindsay Street in Kernersville continues to be closed after a vehicular accident damaged the shelter there last week. Residents should not leave their recyclables at the gate and instead should take them to another recycling center.
Forsyth County continues to work with the Town of Kernersville and Waste Management to repair the facility and reopen it as soon as possible. The County will post an update on social media and the County website when that happens.
The County’s other two recycling centers are located at 325 West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem and 6328 Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown. You can view their current operating hours at forsyth.cc/EAP/Recycling.aspx
