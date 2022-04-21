Kernersville club owner responds to noise ordinance
Andy Kennedy, owner of The Brewers Kettle in Kernersville, is upset with how he and his business have been portrayed in the local media.
Citing coverage in the Kernersville News, a regular opinion columnist with YES! Weekly penned the April 15 YES! Weekly column “New Noise ordinance falls short”, alleging noise complaints from surrounding neighbors of the club, and argued that the town’s noise ordinance is not strict enough.
In our continued efforts to be fair and accurate, YES! Weekly invited Kennedy to respond to the opinion piece that singled out his establishment.
Kennedy told YES! Weekly that his club has been in business for eight years, and has been presenting live entertainment since 2015.
“In the beginning,” said Kennedy, “we had a couple of noise complaints,” but he said these all came from one resident then living in the neighborhood. “She began calling the club, the police, and the Aldermen on a regular basis.”
The club continued to grow.
“Our live music business built and built. We became a full-on venue and tore down our original stage, built a new one with the same footprint but a roof, which made it stand out more from the road. We weren’t any louder – we were using the same sound system and band configuration, but had stage lighting.”
Following complaints, Kennedy describes doing what he calls his due diligence.
“We took decibel readings and had sound engineers come out. We would go down to [the original complainant’s] property and couldn’t get a reading of over 55 decibels during a full-on show. If we stopped the show and turned the band off, the reading was still 55, which means that although the music could be heard, it wasn’t louder than the ambient sounds of the neighborhood.”
Kennedy said that town manager Curtis Swisher came to multiple shows and took decibel readings. “He went all throughout the neighborhood taking them, and could not find any nuisance levels. The Board of Aldermen then hired a sound engineer, who came to a show, as did all the aldermen. They spoke to all the neighbors. One board member, J. R. Gorham, talked to residents who live near us. Nobody had a complaint about our music.”
On Wednesday, Gorham confirmed that he had visited multiple residences near the club and that none of the people he spoke with had complained.
Yes! Weekly's January 19 article “Proposed Ordinance could silence Kernersville night life” reports on a January 11 meeting of the Kernersville Board of Alderman, where a noise ordinance was drafted that would move the cut-off time for live music to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This draft became the recently-enacted ordinance. The board also agreed to hire a sound engineer to record decibel levels in the neighborhood.
At that meeting, only John Owensby, one of 16 public speakers, supported cutting off downtown music at 8 p.m. Owensby, who is the publisher and managing editor of the Kernersville News, owns several residential properties on the 100 block of Broad Street, around the corner from Brewer’s Kettle.
Kennedy criticized the Y!W columnist for citing articles by Kernersville News critical of his establishment without acknowledging that the paper’s publisher has a dog in this fight.
“It’s unfair for those guys to use their platform in that manner without ever talking to me at all.”
Kennedy said, although Owensby has come before the Board of Aldermen on multiple occasions to allege that his tenants have complaints about the noise, none of the tenants have ever come to the board themselves or filed any complaints.
“Owensby shows up at the meetings trying to say that his tenants were bothered by the music. I know all these people. The Alderman talked to all these people. None had a complaint. Several of his tenants have told me that he actually calls them and asks them to call the police on us, and to show up at meetings, and they refuse to.”
Kennedy feels that the columnist misrepresented the process by which the ordinance was approved.
“He made it sound like the town didn’t put work into this, and didn’t put any effort, and just supported me through the whole thing, which is insane. It was all done reasonably, and all the stink was coming from only one resident of the neighborhood and one newspaper owner who has an office here, and whose business hours don’t overlap with my performances."
