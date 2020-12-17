GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2020) – On Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:31 p.m. police responded to the Budget Motel on 512 Farragut Street in reference to a subject laying on the ground. CPR was performed on the unresponsive subject who succumbed to possible unknown injuries at this time.
On Dec. 16, Greensboro Police arrested Kenyon Dante Dockery, 36 years old, of Greensboro. Dockery was charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Gregory Guan Hardesty Jr., 39 years old, of Greensboro that occurred at 512 Farragut St Aug. 8, 2020. Information from tips to Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers was instrumental in solving this case.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
